Siddharth Rajsekar Launches N.E.X.T.: Revolutionizing Education for Young Thinkers

In a series of groundbreaking announcements for his adult members, Siddharth Rajsekar also introduced an exciting new initiative for the children of ILH members: N.E.X.T. - Nurtured Environment for Exponential Thinkers. This revolutionary educational program is designed to foster creativity and exponential thinking among youth aged 12 to 18.





Redesigning Education for the Future

"Having come from a broken education system without a degree, I am passionate about redesigning education. I didn't let schooling hinder my thirst for knowledge and thinking outside the box, which has been the cornerstone of my success," says Digital Reformer Siddharth Rajsekar.

N.E.X.T. is tailored for the children of ILH Diamond and Quantum members. The aim is to cultivate exponential thinking in a safe, nurturing environment. This program introduces the concept of a codex to children even before they are ready to start traditional education.





Leadership and Vision

Vanita Siddharth, Siddharth’s wife, alongside community manager and parenting coach Apurva Tade, will spearhead this initiative. Apurva, who has written a book on parenting, is enthusiastic about working with children and bringing this vision to life.

"I haven’t spent much time with ILH, but I have dedicated a lot of time to my kids. We’ve followed Montessori and unschooling methods. Their curiosity and maturity amaze me, and I want to extend this to other children. We aim to provide clarity and support at a young age," says Vanita Siddharth. "NEXT is a beautiful way to continue the legacy of Nalanda, another step towards reforming the education system."





Creating Changemakers

The current education system is often criticized for being outdated, with its emphasis on rote learning, exam pressure, and conservatism. N.E.X.T. is not intended to replace traditional education but to complement it by offering a space for children to think outside the box, be curious, and achieve great things.





Success Stories: Inspiring the Next Generation

The NEXT initiative is inspired by real success stories from the ILH community:

Devina (17): Leaving traditional schooling at just 9 years old, Devina embarked on a journey of self-learning that transformed her life. At 13, she joined ILH and found a community that nurtured her intellectual curiosity and creativity. "The person I am today is because of ILH," says Devina. Her story is a testament to the power of alternative education paths and the support of a vibrant community.

Gargi: Balancing academic excellence with personal growth, Gargi joined ILH at 15. Despite her busy coaching journey, she achieved remarkable academic success, scoring 90% in her 10th boards and 94% in her 12th. Gargi’s story showcases the potential of young minds when given the right environment to flourish.

Vivaan: One of the youngest crew members at the Freedom Business Retreat, Vivaan's experience at ILH was transformative. His mother, Prachiti, noticed a significant positive change in his demeanor and overall outlook on life after the retreat. Vivaan’s story highlights the impact of a supportive and empowering community on a young person’s development.

Aditya Sharma: The original poster boy of NEXT, Aditya’s journey began at 19 when he decided to leave formal college in Canada. Teaming up with his mother, Sonia Sharma, he helped scale her Tarot Coaching Business from 0 to 10 crores in just three years. "I cannot imagine a life without ILH," says Aditya. His story exemplifies the entrepreneurial spirit and the exponential growth possible with the right guidance and community support.





Empowering the Next Generation

Siddharth envisions a future where the NEXT Carnival will feature children teaching adults. "In 1.5 years, I want to host a NEXT Carnival where kids teach us. That will be my true purpose—to pour everything into the next generation," he says.

Each child will undergo one-on-one sessions to design their own curriculum and projects, sharing their experiences so parents can track their progress. The core strategy is "Create to Accelerate," emphasizing that teaching is the best way to learn. Children will create content, starting with podcasts, on broad topics like personal development, money and business principles, and charity and service.





The Council of Kids

The NEXT initiative will start with a small group of 60 kids, allowing them to evolve and decide the direction of their council. Quarterly goals will be set by the kids themselves, fostering a truly child-led environment.

N.E.X.T. by Siddharth Rajsekar is set to revolutionize how we approach education for young minds. By providing a nurturing environment where children can explore their passions and think exponentially, NEXT aims to create the changemakers of tomorrow.