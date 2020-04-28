Worried About Essential Supplies during Lockdown? Shipyaari Is Enabling Doorstep Delivery in Geographically Remote Locations

India is a country that is crammed with small towns and many vibrant little Gali mohallas. Often, it so happens that these towns and gallis that thrive outside the limelight of mainstream cities are overlooked. To give it a context, it is about the scant business operations, especially the delivery services that run through these geographically not-so-mainstream towns and other urban locations.

As we all know, the whole country is reeling through a tough time and there is a sense of panic among people. Despite the various selfless efforts by the frontline workers like doctors, nurses, hospital staff, grocery shop owners, delivery executives etc., it is important for people to take care of themselves by staying indoors. As a result, they restrain themselves from going out and choose to order in their daily essentials from an eCommerce company India. But the lesser-known truth still remains that not all people are privileged to have access to the delivery of essential goods at their doorstep given their geographically dispersed locations.

Shipyaari, a leading delivery aggregator, sincerely extends its gratitude to the frontline workers putting the cause before their life. To contribute its own bit in this phase of crisis, the delivery aggregator, through its delivery mechanism, is able to reach even those doorsteps that are conventionally obliterated by the giant aggregators. To put it in perspective, Shipyaari is a sustainable and inclusive delivery nexus that not only considers remote geographies as its delivery exit point but also scoops in businesses with less order volume, no matter how scant.

By bridging this huge gap that always existed in the online marketplace, Shipyaari has helped the metropolitan privilege seep into the lives of both buyers and sellers in the 2nd tier and 3rd tier cities. As a result of this inclusive structure, the mobility of essential goods has smoothened out in many non-metropolitan cities. It has stretched the boundaries of social distancing and increased the overall impact of the same. Besides, it has also been helping small enterprises to keep their heads above the water by enabling their sales of essential goods, no matter how small.

What sets Shipyaari apart is that it has entered the market ecosystem to make the space more accommodating for Small & Medium Enterprises (SMEs) so that they can find a ground to grow and thrive. Until now, small businesses could only jump the online market wagon if they had high order volume. Shipyaari, however, is a delivery aggregator that does not restrict SMEs basis any such condition. As a result, it has almost become an enabler of dreams of all those people of India, who are trying to empower themselves by starting out.

Additionally, the COVID-19 frenzy and the lockdown have brought about a considerable amount of behavioural change in the way people buy their daily essentials, which are mostly online. This is predicted to have an adverse effect on small businesses like local grocers, who mostly operate offline and are not listed anywhere in the online market. The lockdown period can be utilised by the SMBs to build additional revenue lines by shifting focus online than be limited to the local boundaries. In simple words, with Shipyaari, they can be a part of the online market ecosystem and run their business with a significant shift in their profit margins post the lockdown.

In conclusion, by onboarding SMEs online, Shipyaari has mobilised and extended the overall reach of small businesses. Enabling dreams and smiles, it's a business model we never knew we needed. Now, it doesn't matter whether you are a single mother starting out on your entrepreneurship journey or you are an artist who sells your painting one at a time or a grocery shop owner who wants to supply essentials to as many people as possible; the eCommerce shipping solution from Shipyaari can enable the delivery of your items irrespective of the number of orders you receive and location from where you receive your order. The Logical Indian appreciates Shipyaari for being a business that aligns with the United Nations SDGs and has taken an initiative to disrupt the existing online aggregation to one that is for all.