Moving Beyond Symbols, Godrej Industries Group's Pride Month Focuses on Lasting Change for LGBTQIA+ Employees

At the culmination of Pride Month celebrations, the Godrej Industries Group reaffirmed its dedication to fostering an inclusive and equitable environment for the LGBTQIA+ community. Witnessing the collective efforts of group businesses, including Godrej Consumer Products Limited, Godrej Capital, Godrej Agrovet Limited, and Godrej Properties Limited, the group firmly believes that striving for queer inclusion is part of its broader commitment to India's constitutional values of liberty, equality, fraternity, and justice.

The highlight of the group’s celebration of Pride Month was the Pride March on June 21, 2024, at the Godrej One headquarters in Vikhroli. The march was led by Nisaba Godrej, Executive Chairperson of Godrej Consumer Products Limited, joined by senior business leaders from across the group. Through this Pride march, LGBTQIA+ employees of the Godrej Industries Group celebrated the workplace as a safe space, and reaffirmed the values of joy and allyship. Queer employees shared their workplace experiences, emphasizing the significance of self-expression and inclusivity. The march, winding its way through the Godrej headquarters, was punctuated by dance performances, music and dhol-tasha. It was followed by a range of dynamic events aimed at uplifting and empowering the LGBTQIA+ community and their allies, promoting understanding, equality, and celebration.

The other activities included a vibrant Queer Bazaar showcasing businesses and entrepreneurs from the community, a poignant "Telling Your Own Stories "session where LGBTQIA+ members shared personal narratives, and a screening of the film “Lailaa Manju” the story of acceptance, the film is a crossroad between the ordinary and the extraordinary. It is a coming-out story, an alloy of human drama, nostalgia, and hope. Followed by Rainbow Nashta, a lively evening snack event, and a Pride Mixer for networking and celebration, further enriched the day.

Throughout the month, Godrej One proudly displayed the Pride flag and supportive signage reinforcing the group’s commitment in addition to various activities by each of the group companies.

Godrej Properties Limited curated a session on gender transition to support their trans colleagues, a Human Library, and a month-long campaign unveiling daily acts of allyship to build a stronger community of allies. The business also celebrated Pride Month across all their zones and locations with a month-long calendar of events, emphasizing the group’s commitment to inclusivity.

Godrej Consumer Products Limited, reiterated its commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through policy expansions, affirmative hiring initiatives, and continued sensitization in India. At an upcoming GCPL factory at Chengalpattu, Tamil Nadu, leaders have publicly committed to hiring at least 5% of its workforce from the LGBTQIA+ community. Recently, the company has also partnered with Humsafar Trust, a prominent non-profit organization that works for LGBT rights to hire more people across enabling functions at the company's Mumbai headquarters.

Godrej Capital introduced the 'Pride Capital' initiative to promote LGBTQIA+ inclusion in the workplace, partnering with the TWEET Foundation to organize a career fair that successfully hired 50 transgender candidates. Panel discussions on corporate careers for LGBTQIA+ individuals and the success stories of queer professionals further supported their efforts. Additionally, Home Loans for Same-Sex Partners were introduced in 2023, and 50% of Pride Circle’s 100 Queer Intern Initiative’s interns secured full-time roles.



