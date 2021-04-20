Railwayman Saves Life Of 6-Yr-Old In Maharashtra, Piyush Goyal Praises Him

In an act of heroism, a railway official in Maharashtra risked his own life to save a 6-year-old kid who fell on the tracks as a running train was inching closer on the platform. The man received a warm and exhilarating welcome from his colleagues and seniors for his courage.

Mayur Shelke, a pointsman, was captured in CCTV visuals as he ran towards the child on the railway tracks and lifted him onto the platform just in time when an approaching train was heading to the Vangani railway station in Maharashtra. Shelke was also able to retrieve back the kid to the platform safely. The train station is situated 90 km from Mumbai. This event occurred on Saturday evening when the boy who was along with a woman fell down on the tracks while walking close to the platform's edge.

Later, the Railway staff at the Central Railway Office in Mumbai were standing at both sides of the corridor, clapping as Mr Shelke made his way. "All the best. Keep up the good work. What you did, perhaps, no one else could have done it. There's nothing bigger than saving a life," a senior official told him.

"The woman (with the child) was visually impaired. She could do nothing. I ran towards the child but also thought that I might be in danger too. Still, I thought I should save him. The woman was very emotional and thanked me a lot. Minister Piyush Goyal also called me up," Mayur Shelke informed news agency ANI.





"The child was so small that he was unable to climb the platform. At the same time, train no. 01302 Up (Udyan Express) was approaching on the same track speedily," the Central Railway said in a release, also noting that the woman on the platform was desperately shouting to save the child.

Railway Minister Piyush Goyal commemorated his dauntless deed and shared the video on Twitter while praising him. "Very proud of Mayur Shelke, Railwayman from the Vangani Railway Station in Mumbai who has done an exceptionally courageous act, risked his own life and saved a child's life," tweeted Mr Goyal. In an official statement by the railway's ministry, Goyal also affirmed that "Shelke's work cannot be compared to any prize or money, but he will be rewarded for inspiring humanity with his work."

