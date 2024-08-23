All section
iFestival 2024: JD Institute Sets New Standards in Creative Innovation with a Stunning Showcase of Fashion, Interior Design, and Artistry
India, 23 Aug 2024 10:50 AM GMT
With the Mega Launch of iFestival 2024, JD Image Promotions Ltd. Has Set a New Benchmark in Design Excellence.
With the mega launch of iFestival 2024, JD Image Promotions Ltd. has set a new benchmark in design excellence. This year's festival, hosted at the iconic JLN Indoor Stadium in Delhi on the 9th and 10th of August, was the biggest and most glittering student design event ever organised. JD Institute of Fashion Technology is building upon the legacy of innovation with global partners in events such as India Fashion Week London and the Global Fashion Design Award. The event masterfully integrated Fashion, Art, and Interior Design, creating an unforgettable experience that highlights the future of design creativity. Mrs. Rupal Dalal, Managing Director of JD Image Promotions Ltd., expressed her forward-thinking perspective on iFestival, "iFestival is not an event rather, it is a revolution in the way of creative expression. We have created a dynamic space where imagination goes beyond traditional boundaries and manifests as a platform for boundless creativity. It is a testament to how well the industry is embracing such ideas and experimentation. At iFestival, creativity paves the way for innovation, while inspiration ignites transformation. It's not just a talent show but holds the promise of redesigning the very way we view creative exploration and experience a new definite regard for tomorrow."
The visionary theme, "Civilization Type 1," gave a glimpse of future design, renewable energy, and creative consciousness. This innovative concept pushed the event beyond conventional limits, emphasising creativity among participants in making them think of a time when technology and creativity will be combined to fuel big solutions to the world's pressing problems. iFestival, co-founded by Mr. Harsh Dalal and Ms. Akshra Dalal, Director of JD Image Promotions Ltd., was established with a vision to empower Indian youth to compete confidently at the global design stage. Under their dynamic leadership, iFestival flourished to be a vibrant innovation incubator and career launcher of the future design leaders. The event was honoured by the presence of Padma Bhushan Shri Rajeev Sethi, a celebrated Indian designer, scenographer, and art curator, who inaugurated the show, adding a distinguished touch to this momentous occasion.
A CONVERGENCE OF CREATIVE MASTERY
The event is organised into three vibrant segments, each presenting a unique facet of the fashion design world: TFA (The Fashion Awards), Exhibit X, and finally, Camp 11820, for real tapestry of creative expression.
TFA – The Fashion Awards:
The Fashion Awards not only celebrate Futuristic Style but also emerging talent. This segment is a dedication to the brilliance of some outstanding individuals, style icons across the fashion spectrum. It consists of four exclusive runway shows that bring the latest fashion innovations to life with the brightest stars of the institute: the JEDIIIANS. These shows not only display innovative fashion but also announce the arrival of India's next wave of design visionaries.
Exhibit X:
Exhibit X is an immense showcase of prototypes, installations and models defying traditional design norms. This part gives meaning to the dialogues held between emerging talents and skilled seniors discussing the future of design and how this field can affect society.
Camp 11820:
Camp 11820 is a platform of Artistic Innovation, where painters and visual artists express their creativity to formulate a tapestry of colours, forms, and ideas. Stories of and by this block charm the imagination and leave an everlasting impression on all present.
GLOBAL COLLABORATIONS AND CULTURAL EXCHANGE
IFestival 2024 gained remarkable distinction with its international flair, featuring notable contributions from the Russian and Colombian embassies. The Russian Embassy presented a five-piece ensemble, very elegant in nature, which gave a seamless view of traditional Russian costume along with contemporary taste. This was evident in the display of five finely crafted Russian shirts, skirts, and headpieces; it was a classical dialogue between heritage and trend.
On the other hand, the Colombian Embassy came up with a magnificent reception of the country's cultural wealth through their presentation of traditional and modern attire. This included the beautifully designed attire of the Wayuu dress, hand-woven by indigenous artisans, and the Vueltiao hat dress, which represented the cultural soul of Colombia during the famous carnival. These offerings did not just represent a diversification of fashion traditions in the country but also enriched the event with a global perspective that makes iFestival truly an international celebration for creative design.
LEADING BRANDS UNITE TO ELEVATE THE ART WORLD
The festival was driven by the great sponsorship from famous brands and designers who donated materials and created opportunities for students to make unique collections. Here is a glimpse of some of the powerful contributors:
Meena Bazar :
This Delhi-based Indian ethnic wear brand has been one of the most famous companies, stressing the need for graceful traditional attire. Meena Bazar designs have dressed celebrities like Kiara Advani, who was spellbinding in a silver sequined saree at a red-carpet event.
Madame :
The brand is broadly known for its smart western wear aimed at the fashion-conscious young woman. With actress Shanaya Kapoor as Brand Ambassador, MADAME depicts contemporary style with her trendsetter appearances.
Kazo :
A high-street fashion brand that offers stylish yet pocket-friendly western wear. Its brand ambassador is Janhvi Kapoor. Kazo symbolises the modern, chic look of today's woman in sync with contemporary fashion trends.
Samant Chauhan :
Known for his work with Bhagalpuri silk, cotton, and complex hand embroidery, Samant Chauhan's designs are showcased at big shows like the Lakmé Fashion Week. His versatility in fashion design is observed in collaborations done with big companies.
Roop Vatika :
Celebrating 30 years of excellence, Roop Vatika has remained a fashion icon from Zareen Khan to Rubina Dilaik adorning the brand. It just remains a style icon, forever evolving.
Genes Lecoanet Hemant :
This Indo-French premium brand is famous for men's and women's clothing and accessories. Its celebrity clientele includes Katrina Kaif, Alia Bhatt, Deepika Padukone and Kareena kapoor khan.
Anokherang :
An e-commerce platform making shopping for women simple with its vibrant, colourful designs.
Rina Dhaka :
Renowned Indian designer with a new style who has clothed various celebrities like Naomi Campbell and Uma Thurman and whose creations have been showcased at esteemed places like The Louvre.
Sonia Jetleey :
Known for the infusion of Earth's elements into contemporary designs, Sonia Jetleey serves markets across India, the Middle East, and beyond.
Siddhant Agrawal :
This brand brings laser cutting together with traditional craftsmanship. The brand looks to achieve 100% sustainability.
Khinkhwab :
Preserving the weaving tradition of Varanasi, it provides Banarasi silk sarees, lehengas, and dupattas. Internationally, this brand is located in Singapore.
It's within these prestigious brands that contributed fabric waste that students could create innovative designs that capture the essence of the iFestival's theme, showcasing sustainability and creativity
ACKNOWLEDGING ICONS AND INNOVATORS
iFestival celebrated a remarkable fusion of emerging talent and seasoned professionals, acknowledging their extraordinary contributions across various fields. The awards ceremony highlighted exceptional individuals whose visionary work has left a significant mark on their respective domains.
Ms. Ashima Leena was given the "Guardian of Heritage" for her effort towards preserving the rich tapestry of the textile traditions. Mr. Sidhant Aggarwal was awarded the "Future of Fashion Award" in recognition of leading-edge innovative accomplishments in the field of fashion. The "Leaders of the Change Award" was granted upon Mr. Ujjawal Dubey for his pioneering work in the field of sustainable fashion. That evening, Ash Amaira's Ms. Divya Bhatia was also awarded the title of "Maestro of Luxury Craftsmanship" for her excellent contribution to fine design.
In the hospitality segment, "Sustainable Hospitality Excellence Awards" were awarded to Ms. Ananya Mukherjee and Mr. Pradyumn Singh Rathore of Taj Palace, with accolades for their work on green practices. "Maestro of Art for Climate Change & Sustainability" was won by Mr. Manav Gupta for environmental art. Mr. Nayak Kishore for being "Artistic Vision" and Ms. Kanchan Prakash for "Artistic Excellence." Mr. Rishu Anand of Twenty North was awarded the category "Architect of Interior Elegance" and a "The Pinnacle of Design Award" for their immense design contribution was awarded to Mr. & Mrs. Hardesh & Monica Chawla of Essentia Environments. But the high point was still the presentation of the RC Dalal Memorial Awards, which cater to emerging talent. Among many, Mr. Nitin Hirani was appreciated for the outstanding interior designing of The Positive Space by HIRANI & CO, and Mr. Karan Arora was honoured with an achievement in fashion design for his brand, KaranAroraBridal. These appreciations bring out the promise by iFestival to applaud merit and cultivate excellence all over the wide and varied creative industries.
REDEFINING CREATIVITY: A VISION BEYOND FASHION
iFestival 2024 has rewritten the conventional boundaries set between fashion, interior design, and art to present a new wave of experience that shows just how much is possible with student creativity. From live performances to interactive design exhibitions, the activities at the festival bespoke it as the best platform for creative expression and collaboration in innovation. This year's event celebrates the extraordinary talents of new designers and sets the tone for the next generations in terms of how creativity should function within an engaging and dynamic environment.
