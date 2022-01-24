All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
ECI Launches Know Your Candidate App For Criminal Antecedents Of Candidates Contesting Elections

Image Credit- Zee News, Twitter/ANI

Trending
The Logical Indian Crew

ECI Launches 'Know Your Candidate' App For Criminal Antecedents Of Candidates Contesting Elections

Dimpal Gulwani

Writer: Dimpal Gulwani

Dimpal Gulwani

Dimpal Gulwani

Remote Intern

She is an Multimedia Journalism student, currently pursuing the course at Indian Institute of Journalism and New Media, Bangalore. Her interests is on reporting, editing, working on Adobe Premiere Pro, Photoshop, InDesign, Audacity.

See article by Dimpal Gulwani

India,  24 Jan 2022 5:28 AM GMT  | Updated 2022-01-24T13:42:07+05:30check update history

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Shiva Chaudhary

Digital Editor

A post-graduate in Journalism and Mass Communication with relevant skills, specialising in content editing & writing. I believe in the precise dissemination of information based on facts to the public.

See article by Shiva Chaudhary

Chief Electoral Officer of Punjab, S Karuna Raju, said that voters should download the 'Know Your Candidate' application to stay informed about the candidates' background ensuring transparent elections.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

The Election Commission of India (ECI) has launched 'Know Your Candidate', a mobile application for the electors to browse the particulars and criminal antecedents of candidates contesting elections.

The app is suggested for downloading by voters to stay better informed about the candidates and their backgrounds before making a choice. S Karuna Raju, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) of Punjab, said that the app had been developed to provide wide publicity and more significant awareness regarding criminal antecedents of the candidates, as reported by The Indian Express. The aim is to ensure transparent elections.

Voters can download the app from the Google play store and Apple store and also find the link for it on ECI's website. Raju has directed the Returning Officers (RO) to ensure appropriate uploads on the app with "yes" or "no" options for Candidate Criminal Antecedent. These documents will be visible to the public through the 'Know Your Candidate' app. The officers have to ensure, and double verify the uploads according to the details submitted by the candidate.

Need To Know Candidates

The Supreme Court had earlier mandated all political parties to publish all pending criminal cases against their chosen candidates on party websites and social media handles. The Supreme Court had stated an increase in the number of people with criminal backgrounds entering into Parliament and Legislative Assemblies of states through elections. Hence, they had asked for an explanation of the parties' choice to give them tickets, as reported by India Today. The motive is to bring forth the candidates' profiles to the voters to make informed decisions, thus ensuring transparent elections.

ECI was ensured with parties following these compulsory instructions, or ECI will bring the contempt of court orders to SC's notice.

Similar Initiatives

'Suvidha App' is an application launched by ECI. It is a single-window system for both candidates and political parties to apply for permission to conduct meetings, rallies and other events.

'cVIGIL' is another app that provides time-stamped, evidence-based proof of the Model Code of Conduct/ Expenditure Violation, having live photos and video with auto location data. Complaints can be registered through the app, following which the matter would be investigated with the RO deciding within 100 minutes.

The 'Voter Helpline' app has been launched to extend convenience to the citizens. On the app, they can look for their names in the electoral rolls, submit online forms, check the status of their application, file complaints and receive a reply on their apps. Moreover, they can know the contact details of Booth Level Officers, Electoral Registration Officers and District Election Officers through this application.

ECI has also launched an application for persons with disabilities called the 'PwD' app. Through this application, persons with disabilities can apply for new registration, change in address and other particulars and mark themselves as PwD. Moreover, the Booth Level Officer would be assigned to them for a doorstep facility by entering the details. PwDs can also request a wheelchair during polling.

Also Read: Parakram Diwas: Celebrating The Achievements Of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Dimpal Gulwani
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
Election Commission of India 
Election 
Candidate 
Supreme Court 
Eleection Commission 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X