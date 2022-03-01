Dabur Ratnaprash Salutes The Heroes Of Kesar By Showcasing The Journey Of Pure Saffron Sourced From Pampore!

Even in the expensive world of spices, kesar or saffron stands out. Unmatched by any other spice globally, saffron has been sought after throughout history, from being a part of the Hindu rituals to its mention in Greek mythology where Cleopatra bathed in saffron and milk, an ancient fake tan technique, to enhance her beauty. The journey of sourcing a handful of saffron is one filled with dedication, hard work and delicacy that is fascinating and not known by many.



Saffron is obtained from Crocus Sativus; a beautiful lavender coloured flower which has three small red stigmas that must be picked carefully by hand. Harvesting these bright coloured aromatic stigmas is a delicate and labour intensive work that no machine can do. It takes over 40 hours of sheer dedication to pick the three delicate strands of saffron from 150,000 flowers just to get a handful. The latest film by Dabur showcases the journey of sourcing pure saffron used to make its Ratnaprash.

The Pampore town of Kashmir is famed for producing some of the highest quality saffron in the world. Grown in soil that is said to be more precious than gold, the saffron is the reward of the year-long hard work, love and perseverance of the farmers. The film, shown through the eyes of Seerat Jaan, a girl whose family produces saffron in Kashmir, portrays the labour, gentleness and care the families put in growing this rare spice that goes into the making of every bottle of Dabur Ratnaprash. Dabur salutes the "Heroes of Kesar" and appreciates their effort in growing the exquisite spice that comes from Kashmir!



