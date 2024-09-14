Comprehensive Guide to Travel Insurance for Canada

Travelling to a foreign country, especially one with a high GDP where the currency rates are much higher, requires a lot of preparation. It’s not just about getting the air tickets, and visa, and preparing the itinerary for a fulfilling experience. You must also protect yourself and your interests in times of emergency.

The simplest way to ensure a safe and hassle-free trip is travel insurance. However, most people are overwhelmed when trying to acquire travel insurance for a foreign country. So, today, let us take a detailed look at what you need to apply for travel insurance when visiting Canada.





What kind of travel insurance do you need for Canada?

There are three distinct travel insurance plans available when visiting Canada. They depend on the number of travellers and the purpose of the travel plans. Here are the 3 types of travel insurance you need to think about before leaving for Canada:

Individual travel insurance plans - If you are planning a trip to Canada alone, this is the plan you need. It is tailored for individual travellers planning one or more vacations alone. You could opt for a single trip for individuals or a multi-trip comprehensive package if you intend to visit other countries soon or travel back to Canada shortly.

Family travel insurance plans - This travel plan is very similar to the policies for individuals, except it covers the health and safety of multiple family members under the same plan. You can choose a family travel insurance for a single or multi-trip as well.

Student travel insurance plans - The student plans are slightly different from the short visit travel insurance for individuals and families. These travel insurance policies are tailored to benefit students in an exchange program or study abroad program. They offer more benefits due to the extended stay. In order to help their career growth, travel insurance for Canada dedicated to students also helps cover any problems related to their accommodation, bail bonds, and more.





How to get travel insurance for Canada?

In order to acquire the full benefits of travel insurance for Canada, you will need to submit a few details and acquire the policy before leaving your home country. Here is a list of the details required for a Canadian travel insurance policy:

Details of the traveler - If you are travelling alone, you will need to only fill in your details. If you are filing travel insurance for a family member travelling alone, then you will need to provide only their personal details such as name and date of birth.

In case you apply for family travel insurance for Canada, you will need to provide additional details of the members on the trip such as date of birth and the nature of your relationship. This includes immediate family as well as extended family including in-laws, nieces and nephews, and grandparents as well.

Once you fill in the traveller(s)’s details, you can also choose if you want to apply for a multi-trip travel insurance cover.

Details of the destination - After filling in the personal details, you will need to furnish information about which country you choose to visit. You can choose from a drop-down menu or simply search on the bar on top.

Dates of the trip - You need to provide the exact dates of your travel when applying for your international travel insurance.

If, while on your trip, you choose to prolong your stay, and if you have a valid visa, then you can extend your travel insurance plan to fit the revised date of return. However, keep in mind, that it is only possible to do so if you already have travel insurance in place before leaving your home country. You cannot purchase travel insurance for Canada once you take off or run into unwanted situations in a foreign land.





What are the benefits of travel insurance for Canada?

There are so many things that can go wrong during a foreign trip, from the time your flight sets off to the time you land back in your home country. Travel Insurance protects you from a variety of situations that may arise and catch you off guard.

Here are some of the top benefits that you can claim from travel insurance for Canada:

Medical Benefits - The biggest challenge in a foreign land is paying large sums of money for medical emergencies, especially since the dawn of COVID-19. The healthcare system in Canada may be better but the hospital charges are just as much more. The value of the Canadian dollar is high, therefore, what may constitute a couple of thousand CAD will start with lacs in Indian Rupees.

That’s where travel insurance comes to the rescue. Travel insurance for Canada will take care of medical emergencies such as costs of ambulance, checkups, cost of room upon admission, emergency surgeries, sudden expenses on dental health, treatments of injury, and in case of accidents. The policy also covers unforeseen tragedies such as personal death due to accidents in a foreign land.

Benefits of travel - An international flight plan is expensive. Therefore, missing your flight is a hole in your bank account. Similarly, if your flight is delayed and you have an adjoining flight from a layover, it is another unforeseen loss. These situations cannot be controlled even by the airlines, but travel insurance protects your interests under these circumstances.

Additionally, flights are at risk of hijack, and the stress can be overwhelming. So is the case if your important documents are stolen such as your passport, identification, international driver’s license, etc. Travel insurance protects you from these harrowing circumstances as well.

Speaking of theft, if you are robbed in a foreign land, you may find yourself without cash or a way out. Travel insurance comes to the rescue by transferring funds to you.

It also helps in case you need to extend your trip due to medical emergencies. Travel insurance aids in payment for extended accommodation, or if your flight or trip is suddenly cancelled and you have non-refundable amounts that are already paid.

Benefits of Personal Belongings - It is common for airlines to reroute your baggage or for some other person to grab it off the carousel. In such situations, you could find yourself in a bind during your trip. Travel insurance helps ease the process with reimbursements for clothing, emergency supplies, etc., so you can enjoy your trip while the baggage issue is sorted out.





What is not covered under Travel Insurance for Canada?

While travel insurance protects your interests in a foreign country, it is contingent on genuine emergencies. There are certain circumstances under which travel insurance for Canada is not liable to pay out a claim amount, and they are as follows:

Cosmetic surgeries - Even though they constitute medical bills, cosmetic surgery is not a medical emergency. It is an option for which travel insurance will not pay claims.

Illegal Activities - If the traveller partakes in consuming illegal drugs or is arrested for holding and consuming products that are banned by the Canadian government, the travel insurance is not liable to bail them out.

Self-harm - If the traveller hurts themselves, such as attempting suicide, medical bills pertaining to that will not be covered by insurance claims.

Pre-existing health issues - If the traveller purchases travel insurance to acquire treatment in Canada for a pre-existing disease, the insurance provider is not obligated to pay for it as it is a planned treatment and not an emergency.





Conclusion

Travel insurance for Canada is a brilliant idea to protect visitors from unforeseen situations that could end up draining their finances. Whether it is loss of belongings or personal emergencies, travel insurance is a lifesaver and now you know how to protect yourself on your trip to Canada.

Disclaimer: The above information is for illustrative purposes only. For more details, please refer to the policy wordings and prospectus before concluding the sales.