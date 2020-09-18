'City Tales' Is A KNMA Curated Exhibition To Encourage A #FrameOfMind That Observes Art

The framework of everyday life as we knew it has changed! The city that we see carries in its alleyways, stories from the past as well as stories of rising dreams and aspirations. It also carries, within itself, the anxiety of urban decay. If only we stop to listen, can we witness the magnificence of 'City' which has a lived reality of its own. The landscape of the city as we know is a result of constantly changing historical themes over the years. The city outside has shifted ever since we have been arrested within the walls of our houses. The change itself becomes a reason to ponder more than ever upon the slow transition of the city into inactivity. One may ask if this conversion has allowed the city to express itself louder than ever before? City Tales is an online exhibition by Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA) to build a broad spectrum of artistic responses invoked by the city landscape over a period of time.

In the new world of restricted scope of physical exploration, KNMA through its initiative is building a new artistic vision for all those who stop to both: witness and experience art in everyday life. The world around us, which is condensed into a city structure today reflects its own journey of urban experiences and dystopia over the years. The remodelling of the city from an intense space of diverse activities into a social theatre, from an authoritative structure to an idealised paradise, City Tales exhibits a map of progress and paranoia. It can be expressed and observed through Art in the form of storytelling, creativity and self-expression in everyday living. To perceive this art which is all-round, one needs to have an outlook and a Frame of Mind.

The exhibition experience of City Tales by KNMA is an examination of the city from the immersive lens. An alternative space of promising possibilities created by this exhibition, KNMA offers a cross-section from its collection with twenty-one artists with their art structured in sub-themes like Junkspace-Archive, The Urban Dreamscape, Ruins of the City: Fragments of Redemption and A Curatorial Epilogue.



#FrameOfMind encourages an enriched gaze! City Tales exhibition is an opportunity to introduce, in one's life, a new perspective to look at the city in the form of art. In a time like this, the exhibition is a new way to see the new and changing world with an evolved understanding. The Logical Indian appreciates the initiative taken by KNMA to imbibe a culture of art and encourage people to make it a way of life. Art can indeed be both a tranquil solace and haunted dystopia. The artistic sprawl in both cases represent and reflect life in totality and can enrich culture and civilisation. Purging catharsis with a new #FrameOfMind, together we can make Art an inclusive and an explorative tool.

