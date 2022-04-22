All section
Mission To Zero: Bira 91s Plan To Become Indias First Net Zero Beer Company By 2025

Image Credits: Bira 91

Good To Know
Propelled byBira 91

Mission To Zero: Bira 91's Plan To Become India's First Net Zero Beer Company By 2025

India,  22 April 2022 1:47 PM GMT

Every second more than seven pints of Bira 91 are enjoyed by the people. As the company scales up, Bira 91 aims to brew the most flavorful beers on the planet and the greenest beers for the earth.

Regarded as a gift from the gods and often celebrated in poems, myths, and songs, brewing beer has been a deep-rooted part of many cultures for centuries. But, the discovery of how this fermented beverage evolved into the first keg party is yet to be known. Many archaeologists have found circumstantial evidence that early humans settled near rivers to domesticate crops for brewing beer long before they grew them for stable food supplies.

While that thirst for beer hasn't changed much in centuries, the freshwater and crops used to make the beloved fermented beverage has been impacted by the erratic weather and droughts driven by climate change. Now, brewers are responding to this hit by improving their sustainability credentials. Intending to become India's first Net Zero beer company by 2025, on Earth Day 2022,
Bira 91, India's fastest-growing beer brand, announced 'Mission To Zero'.

Every second more than seven pints of Bira 91 are enjoyed by the people. As the company scales up, Bira 91 aims to brew the most flavorful beers on the planet and the greenest beers for the earth. To make the industry more sustainable and accomplish its mission Bira 91 has laid out four key areas — shift to 100 per cent clean energy, consume 60 per cent less energy, use 50 per cent less water and send zero waste to landfills.

Bira 91 aims to achieve its key focus by shifting to minimise buying electricity made by burning coal or natural gas. It has stopped using coal across all of its breweries and will shift to 100 per cent clean energy by 2025. The company is investing in equipment and technologies that will improve efficiency and reduce energy consumption. Not just that, Bira 91 is also focusing on recycling, reducing and reusing water to cut its water consumption by half and committing to send zero waste to landfills across all its breweries by 2025.

A pint of freshly poured draft beer has 50 per cent lower carbon emissions, so Bira 91 encourages its consumers to drink more draft beers than bottled or canned beer. The company is also encouraging all to recycle Bira 91 cans and bottles at home because the more you help recycle, the more you help lower emissions.

With initiatives that will help create tangible and measurable impact, the company is doubling down on its sustainability efforts. The Logical Indian applauds the efforts of Bira 91 in acknowledging the need of the hour and their steps to create change for a better tomorrow.
We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

X