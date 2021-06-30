ArtxFood Series: A KNMA Initiative To Explore Food As Artistic Expression

As the world faced lockdown last year, baking and cooking turned out to be a collective expression of the community, giving hope and positivity during difficult times. Food is most certainly a reflection of culture, belief, or a particular way of life. In retrospect, a platter of delicious food can be a canvas of social sculpture and a testimony of the ever-evolving relationship between humankind and food.

In its quest to explore the various intersections of Art in the world around us, the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art (KNMA), with its latest series, delves into one of the essential aspects of life-Food. With its latest offering, the Art x Food, the series looks at how food has been timelessly represented in art forms. Chef Tejasvi Chandela takes on this food journey as creative expression in the latest episode of the Art X Food Series.

The series Art X Food brings the social, cultural and historical landscape of food on a canvas. Converging as a creative expression, food can tell us as far back as the stone age when paintings were made with vegetable oil, when Cezanne, Picasso and Dali painted still life paintings of fruits & vegetables. Cut to contemporary political commentaries; artists have used food to start political conversations, especially feminist dialogues, as seen in a notable feminist art, "The Dinner Party". Food has been used to make economic and social statements in all its might.

The previous episodes of the ArtXFood series have featured various leaders from the food industry, including the food and beverage curator, Eeshan Kashyap, artist Sreejata Roy of the museum of food, Anumitra Ghosh Dastidar and Shalini Krishan of Edible Archives; former fashion director of Elle, Malini Banerjee and Manish Mehrotra of Indian Accent, to name a few.