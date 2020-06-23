Good Governance

Odisha: Women Self Help Groups In Ganjam Make 'N95-Equivalent Masks' For Rs 25

The six-layer masks are made with non-woven "hot air" cotton and hydrophilic and melt-blown fabric layers for air filtration that keeps out viruses and bacteria.

The Logical Indian Crew
Odisha   |   23 Jun 2020 3:29 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-06-23T09:26:55+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Sumanti Sen | Creatives : Abhishek M
Image Credits: DRDA Ganjam/Twitter

As India grapples with the coronavirus pandemic, masks have become essential to protect oneself. As the demand for N95 masks rises daily, Odisha's Ganjam District Rural Development Agency (DRDA) has started manufacturing "N95-equivalent masks" with the help of Women Self Help Groups (SHGs) in Ganjam district.

N95 masks are a type of 'Personal Protective Equipment (PPE)' that are used to protect the wearer from airborne particles and from liquid contaminating the face.

While N95 masks are sold in the markets at a price ranging from ₹150 to 300 per unit, the "N95 equivalent masks" made by the SHGs cost only ₹25.

The six-layer masks are made with non-woven "hot air" cotton and hydrophilic and melt-blown fabric layers for air filtration that keeps out viruses and bacteria.

In the first phase of the initiative, 10,000 masks will be produced, said Ganjam DRDA's Project Director Siddharth Shankar Swain, according to The Hindu.

The low-cost masks are developed after research by the DRDA team, which takes an active involvement in the production processes.

"With the Active involvement & research by DRDA team, we are now putting together N95 equivalent masks with 6 layers of Non woven, hot air cotton, SSMMS, hydrophilic & melt blown fabric for filtration. 10000 Masks will be produced initially at a unit cost of around Rs 25," DRDA, Ganjam said in a tweet.

The production of the masks are monitored by teams from the Odisha Rural Development and Marketing Society and the Odisha Livelihoods Mission are monitoring

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Sumanti Sen

Sumanti Sen

Digital Journalist

"I think there's just one kind of folks. Folks."

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

