West Bengal Transfers Rs 20,000 Each To 5 Lakh Families That Lost Their Homes In Cyclone Amphan

In the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan that ravaged West Bengal on May 20, the state government on Friday, May 29, announced a ₹6,250 crore cyclone Amphan relief fund for rehabilitation efforts. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee made a direct transfer of ₹20,000 to each of the five lakh families, spread over nine districts, who lost their homes, The Times Of India reported.



A total of ₹48,000 would be given to the families for building their homes, while the remaining ₹28,000 would be part of their wages for 100 days of work under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme(MNREGA)

"We have released ₹6,250 crore today for restoration work. This is over and above the ₹6,500 crore released towards payment of salary and pension for state government employees. We could do this spending without any revenue for the last two months," the CM said.

The relief came within nine days of the worst cyclone to hit the state in recent times. With a peak speed of 165 kph, the cyclone wrecked the state for over nine hours and claimed 98 lives.

For the three lakh farmers whose crops were damaged, the CM announced a compensation of ₹1,500 per acre. The government released ₹5,000 each for the farmers whose betel orchards were damaged in the cyclone.

"The government has released ₹5,000 to each of the 1 lakh farmers to rebuild the orchards The remaining ₹15,000 will be realised from the wages they earn from the 10-day work (MGNREGA)" Banerjee said.

The state has also announced ₹1,000 crore to pay a social pension to widows, senior citizens, Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes under existing schemes.

The CM also said that the family of those killed in the cyclone will get ₹2.5 lakh each. Meanwhile, those badly injured and others with minor injuries will get ₹50,000 and ₹25,000, respectively.

