Good Governance

COVID-19 Crisis: West Bengal Waives Off Tax, Permit Fee For Private Bus Operators For One Year

The bus operators had been seeking the government's help to tide over the losses due to a steep hike in fuel price and an increase in other operating costs.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   7 Aug 2020 7:25 AM GMT / Updated : 2020-08-07T12:56:33+05:30
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
COVID-19 Crisis: West Bengal Waives Off Tax, Permit Fee For Private Bus Operators For One Year

Image Credits: India Today

The West Bengal government on Thursday, August 6, announced a tax and permit-fee waiver for private bus and minibus operators, amid the growing demand for government sops among them to help tide over the losses incurred due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The decision was taken at a state cabinet meet and Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee said that her administration has decided to waive the one-year permit fee for buses.

The road tax and additional tax, which are paid by private bus operators in accordance with the West Bengal Motor Vehicles Act 1979, will be waived from April 1 to September 30, Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said. He added that to be eligible for the sops, those who had not paid their dues till March 30 would have to make the payments by August 31.

The bus operators had been seeking the government's help to tide over the losses due to a steep hike in fuel price and an increase in other operating costs. In addition to this, the sharp drop in passenger count due to the COVID-19 pandemic worsened the situation.

"Those who have not yet submitted the permit fee will have to pay the fee, no penalty," the CM told reporters.

While the government had earlier announced Rs 15,000 monthly incentive for each bus for a period of three months, the private bus owners had sought tax waivers instead. This prompted the government to announce the new package, the CM said.

Meanwhile, responding to the government's decision, Tapan Bandyopadhyay, general secretary of the Joint Council of Bus Syndicates, said, "Only a fare hike can save the ailing sector."

Also Read: Two Boys From Bengal's Tribal Belt Ace Class 10 Board Exams

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Reethu Ravi

Reethu Ravi

Trainee Digital Journalist

Usually found between the pages of a book or contemplating the nuances of the universe. But mostly, I tell stories.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

News junky, crazy about politics, love science and technology. Hindi, Urdu poem lover.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Trainee Creative Producer

"Engineer by education, creative producer by profession, Photoshop interests me, travelling makes me happy, its a whole new world there every day"

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian