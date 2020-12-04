Good Governance

West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Announces Free Tabs For Government School Students To Facilitate Online Learning

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the government will provide free tabs to 9.5 lakh students in government schools and madrasas in order to facilitate online education.

The Logical Indian Crew
West Bengal   |   4 Dec 2020 1:41 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Announces Free Tabs For Government School Students To Facilitate Online Learning

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the government would provide free tabs to 9.5 lakh students in government schools and madrasas to facilitate online education.

With the classes disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them are finding it difficult to continue with their classes due to the lack of resources.

According to The New Indian Express, on Thursday, Mamata announced that computers will also be provided to secondary schools to facilitate online education.

She also pointed out that many students lack compatible gadgets to continue with online classes. By providing them with tabs, the state government wants to help them in taking admission in graduation courses.

As per data, there are 36,000 government and government-aided schools, 14,000 higher secondary schools, and 636 madrasas.

In the current situation, most of the students in higher secondary classes are not able to attend online classes due to the lack of smartphones. It is expected that with this announcement, it will help many students to carry on with their online classes.

Also Read: AP Assembly Passes Bill For Formation Of State Agriculture Council To Improve Quality Of Seeds, Fertilisers

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian