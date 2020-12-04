West Bengal: Mamata Banerjee Announces Free Tabs For Government School Students To Facilitate Online Learning

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the government would provide free tabs to 9.5 lakh students in government schools and madrasas to facilitate online education.

With the classes disrupted due to the COVID-19 pandemic, many of them are finding it difficult to continue with their classes due to the lack of resources.

According to The New Indian Express, on Thursday, Mamata announced that computers will also be provided to secondary schools to facilitate online education.

She also pointed out that many students lack compatible gadgets to continue with online classes. By providing them with tabs, the state government wants to help them in taking admission in graduation courses.

As per data, there are 36,000 government and government-aided schools, 14,000 higher secondary schools, and 636 madrasas.

In the current situation, most of the students in higher secondary classes are not able to attend online classes due to the lack of smartphones. It is expected that with this announcement, it will help many students to carry on with their online classes.

Also Read: AP Assembly Passes Bill For Formation Of State Agriculture Council To Improve Quality Of Seeds, Fertilisers

