West Bengal Govt Starts Open-Air Classroom 'Paray Shikshalaya' For Students

The Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government on Monday (February 7) officially launched an open-air classroom programme by the name of 'Paray Shikshalaya' (Neighbourhood Schools) for all primary and pre-primary students in the wake of the ongoing Coronavirus pandemic.

"The Bengal government has decided to get children accustomed to the physical classes. For this, the government has selected clubs and parks to hold classes for standards 1 to 7," Kolkata Mayor and West Bengal Minister Firhad Hakim was quoted as saying by ANI.

Hakim also explained that numerous kids would be studying in an open area under this programme. Their health risks would not be a topic of concern as all COVID protocols are being maintained.

Secure & COVID-Free Environment For Students

The Kolkata Mayor further revealed that all the students were forced to stay back home due to the currently COVID pandemic situation in Bengal. Online classes were encouraged; however, students were found missing from their respective classes and were not taking their studies seriously. Due to this, the West Bengal government decided to take this step.

As per the teachers, it is very much challenging to educate the students as numerous classes are going on simultaneously in the same space. Speaking on this topic, Hakim said that distraction is more, but this initiative will help students again to get them back to mainstream education.

One of the students at the Paray Shikshalaya also expressed their thoughts on the pandemic and revealed that due to COVID, kids could not go out of their own houses and were missing their friends. This new initiative is really making them happy as they are back in the education environment once again.

