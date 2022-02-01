All section
West Bengal Government Hires 6000 Graduate Interns For Its Various Departments

Image Credit- ANI, Pixabay

Good Governance
West Bengal Government Hires 6000 Graduate Interns For Its Various Departments

West Bengal,  1 Feb 2022 6:32 AM GMT

Editor : Shiva Chaudhary | 

Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has announced the 'Student Internship Scheme' under which 6000 interns will get the opportunity to work in various government departments and gain experience for their future. The interns will also be paid a monthly allowance of Rs 5000.

The West Bengal government has launched a scheme for the students. After a cabinet meeting, Mamata Banerjee, Chief Minister of WB, has announced the 'Student Internship Scheme'. Under this, the state government will hire students as interns with an opportunity to work in various government offices while studying. The government intends to engage 6000 interns under this scheme with a monthly allowance of Rs 5000.

The initiative's goal is to provide students with the experience to help them bag government and private jobs in the future. The interns will be hired by a selection board headed by the Chief Secretary.

Eligibility

To avail of the scheme's benefits, the applicants must be residents of West Bengal. They should have an undergraduate degree with a minimum of 60% marks. Students of Polytechnic, ITI or an equivalent course will also be considered. The upper age limit of the applicant should not be more than 40 years, reported The Indian Express.

Benefits Of The Scheme

Interested applicants can apply online, and upon getting selected, they will get the opportunity to work in offices of the government, government-acquired agencies, block offices, sub-division offices and district-level offices.

The interns will be introduced to government schemes and understand social work, and they will receive a monthly stipend of Rs 5000.

Interns performing well for one year will be asked to continue the following year.

Schemes For Students In West Bengal

West Bengal government has started several schemes for the welfare of students. Some of them are;

Aikyashree Scholarship Scheme- It's a scholarship programme for minority students (Buddhist, Christian, Jain, Muslim, Parsee and Sikh). It was launched to provide minority students with more avenues for socio-economic and educational mobility by extending financial support and encouragement to deserving students of minority communities.

Sikshasree Scholarship Scheme- To reduce the number of drop-outs, the state government initiated the grant to students of class 5th to class 8th belonging to the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes.

Student Credit Card Scheme- The Higher Education Department, Government of West Bengal, introduced the scheme for state students to pursue education without any financial constraints. The initiative supports students in pursuing secondary, higher secondary, madrasah, undergraduate and postgraduate studies, professional degrees in any school, college, madrasah, university etc., within or outside India.

Also Read: West Bengal-Based Organisation Works Towards Integrating Mental Health In India's Public Health Paradigm

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Anwesha Singh
,
Editor : Shiva Chaudhary
,
Creatives : Shiva Chaudhary
West Bengal 
Mamata Banerjee 
Student Internship Programme 
Internship 

