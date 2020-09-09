Kerala: Four Years After Being Secured, Wayanad Elephant Corridor Witnesses Rise In Animals, Incomes

Four years after the Thirunelli-Kudrakote elephant corridor in Kerala's Wayanad district was granted protection by the state government, there has been an increase in the movement of elephants, the Wildlife Trust of India (WTI) said in a recent report. In addition, the presence of other species such as tigers and spotted deer has also seen an increase in the area.

Initiated by the Kerala government around 15 years ago in association with the WTI and several other national and international NGOs, the Wayanad corridor is the first of its kind in South Asia where the villagers who resided directly in the path of the elephant movement were encouraged to voluntarily move and were relocated to another place.

Started in 2004-05, the Wayanad Corridor Securement Project aimed to secure the corridor by purchasing land owned by villagers and/or providing them with a suitable alternate land along with a rehabilitation package for economically backward villagers. The project was undertaken after assessing long-term socio-economic status and aspirations of the villagers and the prior informed consent of all the villagers.

Through the project, WTI, in collaboration with the Kerala Forest Department, and with the support by Elephant Family, IUCN Netherlands and World Land Trust (WLT) secured the Tirunelli-Kudrakote elephant corridor land from four village settlements - Thirulakunnu, Valiya Emmadi, Kottapady and Puliyankolly - and voluntarily relocated people to an alternate site.

The Thirunelli-Kudrakote corridor, spanning 2,200-acre, is located in the tri-junction of Karnataka, Kerala and Tamil Nadu. Till date, 37 acres have been secured to ensure that the corridor remains unbroken, helping link 6,500 elephants and other species.

With the project's success, the state government has initiated a process to "acquire and secure" all elephant corridors in Kerala.

Surendra Kumar, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests and Chief Wildlife Warden, Kerala, told The Indian Express, "There are seven elephant corridors in Kerala. Of these, two are already secure and need no land acquisition. One has been secured for us by the WTI. We have initiated acquisition in the remaining four corridors and plan to escalate the process."

The nearly 200 villagers who were relocated for the corridor have been provided pucca houses in place of the thatched huts they lived in earlier and also have the assurance that their crops would not be destroyed by elephants. Furthermore, before the villagers relocated, roads were constructed, power lines laid and water facilities provided in the new areas.

"We will leave no stone unturned in elephant conservation, but we have to ensure that elephant conservation is in sync with human existence and we will also try to find out a way so that a safe, secure and a symbiotic future is assured for both elephants and humankind," Soumitra Dasgupta, (IFS), Addl. DG (Wildlife), Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change (MoEFCC) said in a statement by WTI.

The report added that even during the initial stages of consultation, the Thirulakunnu villagers themselves asked to be relocated. While the villagers in Edayur Vayal did not want to move, they were not forced and continue to stay there.

According to the report, while 100 per cent of the corridor resident families faced conflicts with wildlife regularly, over 90 per cent of the relocated families said that the new locations were largely free from wild animal encounters.

The report stated that the villagers' annual income has gone up to ₹1,75,080 per annum per family from the previous ₹41,040. Along from the saved crops, access to market facilities and jobs also helped with the increase in income.