Kerala: Wayanad Administration Distributes Books To Those In Quarantine Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, officials in Kerala are leaving no stones unturned to ensure the well-being of those in isolation. In an innovative step, the Wayanad district administration has launched a scheme of distributing books and periodicals people who are home quarantine.

"This is a kind of positive gesture on our part towards those who are under isolation. We are trying to send out a humanitarian message to these people that the whole society is with them and that it is for the sake of the society they are being put on home quarantine," district Collector Dr Adeela Abdulla told Hindustan Times reported.

