Good Governance

Kerala: Wayanad Administration Distributes Books To Those In Quarantine Due To Coronavirus Outbreak

By :  Reethu Ravi  
Published : 19 March 2020 10:14 AM GMT
Image Credits: AajTak, Pixabay

Under 'Donate-a-book' scheme, anyone can donate books and periodicals to their respective panchayats which will then be delivered books to those in isolation.

In the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, officials in Kerala are leaving no stones unturned to ensure the well-being of those in isolation. In an innovative step, the Wayanad district administration has launched a scheme of distributing books and periodicals people who are home quarantine.

"This is a kind of positive gesture on our part towards those who are under isolation. We are trying to send out a humanitarian message to these people that the whole society is with them and that it is for the sake of the society they are being put on home quarantine," district Collector Dr Adeela Abdulla told Hindustan Times reported.

The scheme has evoked positive responses and the people in isolation are taking the "read-and-relax" project in good spirit.

Earlier, in a first-of-its-kind measure in Kerala to contain the virus, the Wayanad district administration had released leaflets on the COVID-19 in three foreign and six Indian languages. The pamphlets on the dos and don'ts on the novel coronavirus were launched with an objective to reach out to the tourists reaching the district from across the world and to create awareness among labourers from different parts of India.

The six Indian languages the pamphlets were printed in are Malayalam, Assamese, Hindi, Bengali, Telugu and Tamil.

Also Read: Mineral Water, Cheese Toast, Fruits: Kerala Govt's Breakfast Menu For Those In Isolation Wards Due To Coronavirus

