Vehicle Owners Now Get Access To Smart Parking Facility In Bengaluru

For someone tired of looking for a safe parking spot in Bengaluru, the smart parking system can prove to be beneficial.

The Karnataka government recently-introduced technology-based parking lots to ease traffic congestion, facilitate designated spaces for stationing vehicles and promote contactless payment for availing the service amid the COVID-19 outbreak.

The service has been planned for 87 roads, it has been functional in ten areas including Cunningham Road, MG Road, Kasturba Road, St Mark's Road, Residency Road, Museum Cross Road, Vittal Mallya Road, Mallya Hospital Road, Church Street and Ali Asker Road.





The parking space is neatly categorised for vehicles, each section bears a number and has an instruction board to inform the citizens about using the service. Motorists and vehicle owners can park and pay the fees within the next five minutes. One can avail 60 minutes of parking time for ₹30 and ₹15 for cars and two-wheelers respectively if paid digitally through the Namma Bengaluru Smart Parking App in Zone A. The spaces are divided into three zones — A, B, C and tariffs vary accordingly.



Kiosks have also been set-up at a regular distance to allow citizens to avail the service and pay for it either in cash or through plastic money. Each booth has an attendant to guide the people and explain the process. If paid through cash, one gets service for 50 minutes instead of an hour.







On the expiry of the stipulated time, one can recharge from anywhere through the app and extend the allotted space. If the payment is not made, or the stipulated time is overshot, the vehicles will be clamped and the vehicle owner will be charged with a penalty of ₹500.



"It has been operational for the past six months. The kiosk has been set up for people who cannot avail of the service online. A ticket is issued after the details are entered. The parking space is equipped with a camera and sensors that can detect if the area is occupied by a vehicle and if that particular spot was booked for a vehicle. If any of such violations are recorded, authorities will clamp the vehicle," one of the kiosk attendants at M.G Road told The Logical Indian.

Bengaluru Smart Parking App can help inform the riders about the nearest slot availability Namma







Unauthorised vehicles being clammed by the officials

