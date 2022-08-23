Karnataka: Veer Savarkar's Pictures Now Show Up On Ganesh Chaturthi Flex After I-Day Poster Row

All section
Caste discrimination
Karnataka: Veer Savarkars Pictures Now Show Up On Ganesh Chaturthi Flex After I-Day Poster Row

Image Credit: News18

Good Governance
India,  23 Aug 2022 6:01 AM GMT

The flexes include a photo of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Veer Savarkar with Lord Ganesh in the middle. Approximately 10 such flexes were installed at Honnali Town of Davanagere to put up 40 more such flexes.

Only a few days after the controversy regarding the posters of Hindutva ideologue Veer Savarkar in numerous parts of Karnataka, the row has once again erupted across the state in the backdrop of the upcoming Ganesh Chaturthi festival.

The I-Day Poster Row

On the occasion of India's Independence Day, August 15, right-wing groups had put up a poster of Veer Savarkar in Shivamogga's Ameer Ahmed Circle, to which a different group objected as they wanted to install Tipu Sultan's flex instead there.

On the back of it, clashes erupted with pro-Hindu groups launching a protest when efforts were made to take down the poster. The local police had to resort to mild lathi-charge to take control of the situation and disperse the angry mob.

What Is The New Controversy?

In what can be said as a new development in this, while the BJP was spotted putting up posters on Congress offices in Karnataka on August 22, the Hindu Mahasabha Gauri Ganesh Seva Samiti in Davanagere has now added Savarkar's photograph on the Ganesha Chaturti festival flex instead, reported News18.

The flexes include a photo of Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Veer Savarkar with Lord Ganesh in the middle. Approximately ten such flexes were installed at Honnali Town of Davanagere to put up 40 more such flexes.

Furthermore, the organization also announced that few individuals oppose the flex installation; however, they will pay no heed to such people.

Rakesh Ramamurthy, president, Hindu Mahasabha Gauri Ganesha Seva Samiti stated, "Because we have included Bal Gangadhar Tilak and Veer Savarkar picture on the Ganesha Chaturthi festival flex, a few miscreants are opposing it, but we aren't bothered about it. We have installed a few, and more too will be installed. Veera Savarkar is a freedom fighter," quoted as saying by the news outlet.

Also Read: Security At Delhi Borders Stepped Up Ahead Of Farmers' Protest, Rakesh Tikait Detained- Know More

