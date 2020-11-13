2019 National Water Awards: Vaishno Devi Shrine Board Wins In Best Institution Category

Union Ministry of Jal Shakti awarded the first prize to Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board for water conservation management in the category of best institution, resident welfare association and religious organisation for successful campus usage.

The winners were announced during the National Water Award-2019 ceremony which concluded on Thursday. The chief guest at the inaugural ceremony was Vice President M Venkaiah Naidu. The awards were given by Union Minister of Jal Shakti Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Minister of State Rattan Lal Kataria.

On the occassion, Naidu said that schools, colleges, universities, communities and NGOs must actively take part in water conservation. It can be achieved through people's participation along with all stakeholders coming ahead for it.

Tamil Nadu was the top state in overall water conservation efforts, whereas Rajasthan settled for third position. In the same category, Mizoram received a special award.

For the second consecutive year, the Maharashtra Water Regulatory Authority (MWRA) won the first prize in the water regulatory authority category.

The Chief Executive Officer of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar who was given the award virtually thanked the ministry for appreciating the work done by the board.

Although going by the records, this is not the first one which the board has won. Previously in 2019, the board had received the 'Best Swachh Iconic Place' award under the initiative of the Centre's Swachh Bharat Mission. In 2017, it even received the 'Special Swachh Iconic Place' award under Swachhta Hi Seva campaign of the Government of India.

