HeroCaste discrimination
India Sets New Record, Administers 88 Lakh COVID Vaccine Doses In Single Day

Image Credits: The New Indian Express

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

India Sets New Record, Administers 88 Lakh COVID Vaccine Doses In Single Day

I am an aspiring journalist with an avid appreciation for the law and a chutzpah that's only seen in admirers of these disciplines. I am currently pursuing a triple major in English, Journalism, and Psychology.

India,  18 Aug 2021 7:23 AM GMT

Editor : Palak Agrawal | 

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

As per the Union Health Ministry's data, at least 45 per cent of all adult Indians received their first dose and 13 per cent of all adult Indians were inoculated with both doses of the vaccine.

According to the Union Health Ministry, India successfully administered more than 88 lakh vaccine doses on Tuesday, August 16th, making it the highest ever vaccination achieved in a single day since the commencement of the vaccination drive.

The country's COVID-19 vaccination drive has reached 55 crore-milestone. The country has inoculated 55,47,30,609 vaccine doses through 62,12,108 sessions according to the provisional report till 7 am yesterday. The data, in simpler terms, meant that at least 45 per cent of all adult Indians had received their first dose and 13 per cent of all adult Indians were inoculated with both doses of the vaccine.

In a tweet, Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya lauded the efforts being put into conducting the largest vaccination drive.

"While announcing the present phase of vaccination on June 7, 2021, Prime Minister had also given a clarion call to all citizens to vaccinate themselves and encourage the others who are eligible to take the COVID-19 vaccine. Today's achievement showcases the trust placed by the people of India in the Government in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic," the ministry said as per an NDTV report.

The statement by the Union Ministry has also indicated that the inoculation drive has been boosted by the availability of more vaccines, 15 days advanced visibility of vaccine availability to states and union territories for enabling better planning by them, and streamlining the vaccine supply chain.

The ministry has also added that more than 56.81 crore vaccine doses have been provided to states and union territories so far through all sources and a further 1,09,32,960 doses are on their way.

More than 2.25 crore balance and unutilized COVID vaccine doses are still available with states, UTs and private hospitals to be administered, the ministry stated.

Also Read: Remarkable Feat! Wayanad Becomes First District In Country To Achieve 100% Vaccination


