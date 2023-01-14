Addressing Paper Leak! Uttarakhand Plans To Implement Stricter Laws To Prevent Unfair Practices In Exams

In response to the frequent reports of paper leak instances in Uttarakhand, the state government on Friday (January 13) resolved to enact a harsh law to prevent the usage of unfair practices in examinations, making it illegal with even life imprisonment.

The decision was made one day after five people, including a section officer with the Uttarakhand Public Service Commission, were detained on Thursday (January 12) for allegedly leaking the exam questions from the patwari and accountant recruitment exams conducted on January 8.

Maximum Punishment Of Life Imprisonment

According to Chief Secretary SS Sandhu, the decision to introduce a stricter rule to restrict unfair tactics was made at a cabinet meeting on Friday. While interacting with reporters, he said, "The new law will make a provision for a maximum punishment of life imprisonment for those found guilty of using unfair means in examinations besides confiscation of their property earned through the practice".

Sandhu stated the accountant recruitment exam would be held again, and those who previously applied do not need to reapply or pay any fees. He said they could use their previous admit cards as transportation passes for the exam centres on Uttarakhand Roadways buses.

STF Ensures Immediate Action

As per Superintendent of Police Ayush Agrawal, the Special Task Force (STF) detained five people on January 12, including section officer Danjov Chaturvedi and his wife Ritu, for selling the question paper for the patwari and accountant recruitment exam to at least 35 candidates one day before it was scheduled to be given, reported NDTV.

More than 50,000 people applied for the 563 openings in the exam that was held last Sunday. Three recruitment tests administered by the Uttarakhand Subordinate Services Selection Commission the previous year have already revealed irregularities.

Furthermore, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami stated that the STF is moving swiftly to address the situation and that anyone found guilty will face immediate punishment.

