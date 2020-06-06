Good Governance

Uttarakhand Govt To Give Rs 1 Lakh Each To Kin Of Those Who Died Of COVID-19

Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat said that people should be constantly made aware of the necessity of physical distancing and wearing masks even outside the containment zone.

6 Jun 2020
Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Thursday, June 4, announced Rs 1 lakh assistance for kin of people who lost their lives due to the deadly virus in the state.

The CM made the announcement while reviewing the coronavirus situation in the state with officials through a video conference. He also said that people should be constantly made aware of physical distancing and wearing masks even outside the containment zone.

"On the death of the corona patient in Uttarakhand, the dependent will be given a sum of Rs 1 lakh. People should be constantly aware of the necessity of masks and social distancing, even outside the containment zone, strict action should be taken on this who do not follow them, special attention should be paid to field surveillance," Rawat was quoted as saying by ANI.

During the virtual meeting, the CM also instructed official to ensure strict compliance of the union ministry of home affairs' guidelines for containment zones. He further instructed officials to carry out surprise checks on those under home quarantine to ensure that they are following all the norms. He added that special attention should be paid to quarantine facilities in villages and the village heads should be given sufficient funds.

He also instructed all the district magistrates to do a gap analysis of infrastructure and logistics, assessing the requirements of the coming time.

"Be sure to raise facilities and equipment according to this gap. We also need people's support in this fight against Covid-19 and strictness and awareness are out two major weapons," he said.

As Dehradun is the worst-affected district in the state, the CM said the capital city will be completely closed and sanitised over Saturday and Sunday. In addition, Dehardun will remain shut every Saturday and Sunday until further orders.

As of Saturday, June 6, Uttarakhand has reported 1,215 cases of COVID-19, of which, 347 are in Dehradun.

