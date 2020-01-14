Good Governance

Uttarakhand Government To Offer Pension For Acid Attack Survivors

By :  Logical Indian Crew  
Published : 14 Jan 2020 12:17 PM GMT
The scheme aims to provide ₹5000-6000 every month to acid attack survivors in Uttarakhand.

Taking a cue from Deepika Padukone starrer 'Chhapaak,', Uttarakhand state government announced to start a pension scheme for acid attack survivors.

The scheme proposed by Rekha Arya, state Minister for Women and Child Welfare, aims to provide ₹5000-6000 every month to the survivor.

"The government is planning to start a pension scheme under which Rs 5000-6000 will be provided every month to the survivors so that they can live a life with dignity," Arya said.

'We will be bringing the proposal in the cabinet to get it approved to further implement the scheme. The idea is to support the brave women in achieving their dreams," she added.

According to The New Indian Express report, there are 10-11 acid attack survivors in Uttarakhand.

While announcing the scheme, the Minister also condemned the violence against women.

Chhapaak, directed by Meghna Gulzar, is based on true-life events of acid attack survivor Laxmi Agarwal. The movie had triggered controversies for allegedly changing the attacker's name in the movie. Deepika Padukone's visit to JNU to condemn the violence on the campus had also resulted in several people calling to boycott the movie.

