Uttar Pradesh To Launch 'Shakti' Drive To Highlight Role Of Women, Reduce Crimes

The Uttar Pradesh government is all set to launch a two-point drive 'Mission Shakti' and 'Operation Shakti, on October 17 to tackle increasing cases of crime against women.

According to the government, Mission Shakti will feature awareness campaigns related to women safety. In a tweet, the CM's Office said initiatives like gender-based sensitisation, training, corporate activity, voice messages, interviews, programmes in Durga Puja and other cultural pandals should be organised to create greater awareness under 'Mission Shakti'.

The drives which will be launched on October 17, Saturday and will run until April 2021. These will be monitored by the Uttar Pradesh Additional Chief Secretary (Home) and the Director-General of Police (DGP).

Under Operation Shakti, the government will prepare a register of persons who have come out of jail after serving time for crimes against women and monitor them.

For now, a pilot version of this drive has already been conducted in the Lucknow zone. Following this, it was then approved for statewide launch by the government, reported The Print.

On Monday, CM Yogi Adityanath called for conducting both programmes in every district and gram panchayat in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. He added that these programmes should also be carried out in offices, institutes, and industrial establishments.

During the meet, the CM called for regular meetings of a panel in every district for continuous monitoring of crimes against women and children. He has sought faster steps for quick disposal of cases related to women and those related to Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act.



Adityanath also emphasised the need of the hour to spread extensive publicity material about women's safety and respect through various means

He has also issued instructions to establish women help desks in all the police stations of Uttar Pradesh.

