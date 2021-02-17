Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath Launches 'Path Pradarshak' Free Coaching Facility For Competitive Exam Aspirants

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath launched 'path pradarshak' free coaching facilities for candidates preparing for various competitive exams under the state government's Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana (MAY) on Monday.



This project has been launched with an objective to provide a suitable atmosphere for the aspirants of various competitive exams in Uttar Pradesh.

"Today we are launching 'path pradarshak' coaching facilities under the Abhyudaya Yojana, classes of which shall commence from tomorrow. I assure all the aspirants that this coaching will definitely come up to your expectations and help you achieve your goals," Adityanath said while inaugurating the coaching facility via video conferencing. The UP CM also interacted with the beneficiaries of the Mukhyamantri Abhyudaya Yojana on the occasion.



Adityanath also highlighted that the Abhyudaya Yojana is a 'path pradarshak' for the holistic development of students. He said that when around 30,000 competitive exam aspirants from the state were stuck in Kota and Prayagraj due to the COVID-19 induced lockdown, the state government decided to have similar coaching facilities to provide a suitable atmosphere to the aspirants, Hindustan Times reported.



According to the Uttar Pradesh government orders, the 'Abhyudaya' coaching centres will start operating from February 15, 2021, and the classes would be commencing in every division of the state under the MAY scheme.



The competitive exam aspirants will be provided assistance free of cost by the officers of the Indian Administrative Service and Provincial Civil Service, and the classes will be conducted online.

Also Read: After Losing Friend, Deputy Tehsildar Starts Campaign To Educate Public About Ill-Effects Tobacco Consumption