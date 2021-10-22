All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UPSC Launches Helpline Number For Govt Job Aspirants From Weaker Sections Of Society

Photo Credit: ANI

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

UPSC Launches Helpline Number For Govt Job Aspirants From Weaker Sections Of Society

Abbas Rizvi

Writer: Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Abbas Rizvi

Remote Intern

He is a voracious reader who likes to read about the world. Research and Fact Checking are his area of work. He likes to think before speaking.

See article by Abbas Rizvi

India,  22 Oct 2021 5:04 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-10-22T11:09:59+05:30check update history

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar | 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

UPSC has opened a helpline to assist candidates belonging to ST, SC and Other Backward Classes (OBC) who have applied or are intending to apply for the commission's examinations or recruitments.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on October 20, Wednesday launched a toll-free helpline to help government jobs aspirants from backward classes and economically weaker sections. UPSC conducts civil services examinations to select the country's bureaucrats, diplomats, and police officers and holds other tests to recruit government officers.

Candidates of the following categories will receive help

UPSC has opened a helpline, toll-free number -1800118711, to assist candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Class (SC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) who have applied or are intending to apply for the commission's examinations or recruitments, the UPSC said in a statement.

"This work is also a part of the commission's attempt of undertaking different queries of such candidates in a friendly manner," the statement said. The helpline will remain active on all working days during office hours; it said as reported by The Hindu.

The initiative is a part of celebrations under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.

ALSO READ: Delhi Government Kickstarts E-Auto Permit Registration With 33% Reservation For Women

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Abbas Rizvi
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
UPSC 
JOBS 
OBC 
SC/ST 
EWS 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X