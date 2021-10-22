Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) on October 20, Wednesday launched a toll-free helpline to help government jobs aspirants from backward classes and economically weaker sections. UPSC conducts civil services examinations to select the country's bureaucrats, diplomats, and police officers and holds other tests to recruit government officers.

Candidates of the following categories will receive help

UPSC has opened a helpline, toll-free number -1800118711, to assist candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes (ST), Scheduled Class (SC), Economically Weaker Sections (EWS), Person with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) who have applied or are intending to apply for the commission's examinations or recruitments, the UPSC said in a statement.



"This work is also a part of the commission's attempt of undertaking different queries of such candidates in a friendly manner," the statement said. The helpline will remain active on all working days during office hours; it said as reported by The Hindu.



The initiative is a part of celebrations under the 'Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Indian Independence.



