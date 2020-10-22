Uttar Pradesh Sets Up 'Pink Patrol' To Maximise Women Safety

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government launched a new women patrolling unit called 'Pink-Patrol' to keep a check on rising cases of sexual offences against women in the state.



According to reports, the patrolling force which will be operational round the clock is a part of the Mission Shakti campaign and was launched to mark the beginning of Navratri.

#PinkPatrol-A great leap towards making Lucknow city Safer for Women by @UPGovt & #UPPolice

A 'She-Brigade' of 100 Scootys & 10 SUVs to patrol in the hot spots of city.They will be connected to the Police Stn. & the Integrated smart control room through an app#MissionShakti pic.twitter.com/ewFiFjhBZ8 — UP POLICE (@Uppolice) October 18, 2020

To ensure safety and security of the women in the state, as many as 250 women police personnel have been deployed after intensive training. These officers have been trained to take immediate action on cases of molestation and violence against women.

Additionally, patrolling will also be done on the basis of complaints and suggestions from women.



"These will be initially stationed at places including girls' colleges, places where women move around in large numbers. Areas, where cases of molestation take place, will also be included," said a government spokesman, reported News18.



In the first phase of this program, around 100 two-wheeler scooty and 10 SUVs have been put into service in the state.



The government is looking forward to setting up the 'Pink Patrol' Scheme in other districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad and Moradabad.



Lucknow Police officials said that 'Pink Patrol' can also be deployed at night as per the need. The force will be directly connected to the nearest police station with 1090, 112 and integrated control room so that additional police force can be dispatched immediately if needed.



