Good Governance

Uttar Pradesh Sets Up 'Pink Patrol' To Maximise Women Safety

To ensure safety and security of the women in the state, as many as 250 women police personnel have been deployed after intensive training. These officers have been trained to take immediate action on cases of molestation and violence against women.

The Logical Indian Crew
Uttar Pradesh   |   22 Oct 2020 7:13 AM GMT
Writer : Palak Agrawal | Editor : Prateek Gautam | Creatives : Rajath Arkasali Arkasali
Uttar Pradesh Sets Up Pink Patrol To Maximise Women Safety

Image Credits: India.com

The Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh government launched a new women patrolling unit called 'Pink-Patrol' to keep a check on rising cases of sexual offences against women in the state.

According to reports, the patrolling force which will be operational round the clock is a part of the Mission Shakti campaign and was launched to mark the beginning of Navratri.

To ensure safety and security of the women in the state, as many as 250 women police personnel have been deployed after intensive training. These officers have been trained to take immediate action on cases of molestation and violence against women.

Additionally, patrolling will also be done on the basis of complaints and suggestions from women.

"These will be initially stationed at places including girls' colleges, places where women move around in large numbers. Areas, where cases of molestation take place, will also be included," said a government spokesman, reported News18.

In the first phase of this program, around 100 two-wheeler scooty and 10 SUVs have been put into service in the state.

The government is looking forward to setting up the 'Pink Patrol' Scheme in other districts of Uttar Pradesh namely Kanpur, Agra, Gorakhpur, Varanasi, Prayagraj, Meerut, Noida, Ghaziabad and Moradabad.

Lucknow Police officials said that 'Pink Patrol' can also be deployed at night as per the need. The force will be directly connected to the nearest police station with 1090, 112 and integrated control room so that additional police force can be dispatched immediately if needed.

Also Read: Kerala: Two Autorickshaw Drivers Provide 'Ambulance Service' To COVID-19 Patients, 200 Patients Ferried In Two Months

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Journalist

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

Prateek Gautam

Prateek Gautam

Digital Editor

A free soul who believes that it is journalism apart from politics which should stand for the social cause and environment

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

Rajath Arkasali Arkasali

contributor

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian