UP: Father In Jail, Deserted By Mother, 9-Yr-Old Boy Living With Dog Rescued By District Administration

For the past several years, nine-year-old Ankit has made footpath his home and has been earning his livelihood working at a tea stall in Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar.

Every day, after work, he comes back to his family— a stray dog, Danny. Ankit's father is behind the bars and his mother has abandoned him. He does not even remember the place he has come from.

As per Times Now, two weeks ago, a local photojournalist clicked a picture of the boy sleeping with his dog, both sharing a blanket outside the premises of a closed shop. The picture went viral on social media, eventually reaching the district administration officials.

The officials initiated search and rescue operation and reportedly, found Ankit two days ago. The child has now been put under the care of the district police.

"Now, he is under the care of Muzaffarnagar police. We are trying to trace his family and his pictures have been sent to various police stations in adjoining districts. We have also alerted the district women and child welfare department," Muzaffarnagar SSP Abhishek Yadav said.



According to City Kotwali SHO Anil Kaparwan, Ankit will live with a woman who has been the kid's acquaintance, whom he fondly calls "Bi". Arrangements relating to the kid's education has been made and he would study in a private school until his family is found. The school has agreed to give free education to him after the police placed a request with the school management.

"The dog would be sitting in a corner as long as the boy worked here. Ankit is self-respecting and would never take anything for free, not even milk for his dog," said the owner of the tea stall where Ankit had been working.



