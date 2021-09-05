UP Govt To Soon Launch Helicopter Taxi Services At Famous Tourist Destinations

The Uttar Pradesh tourism department has announced that the state will soon launch a chopper taxi service that will connect its prominent destinations. Reportedly, the service is likely to begin from December this year.

According to the tourism department, the chopper taxi could provide a good option as most people avoid overcrowded flights, buses and trains in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.



Officials said that the heliport in Agra is ready and the process to prepare heliports at other important tourist destinations is underway. They said that the project would be based on the private-public partnership (PPP) model and a consultant would be appointed within two weeks to find suitable private players.



"Most of the tourists, especially foreigners, like to visit Agra to see the Taj Mahal as there is good connectivity but same tourists skip equally important other tourist places due to poor connectivity. The helicopter taxi service would benefit such tourists," Mukesh Kumar Meshram, principal secretary, tourism and culture said, as quoted by News18.

Tourists To Arrive And Return The Same Day

As per reports, the service will help tourists arrive such offbeat destinations and return back the same day.



Besides a heliport near Agra airport, Meshram said that the state government already had an airport at Prayagraj, Lucknow, Vindhyachal and Varanasi.



An Agra-like heliport with basic facilities to run the service is also being constructed at Mathura and Prayagraj, officials said. Similarly, helicopter taxis would also be available for tourists to Buddhist sites in Bodhgaya and Kushinagar.

