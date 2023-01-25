Ahead Of 2024 Elections, UP Government To Give Training & Allowance To 7.5 Lakh Youths

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) government in Uttar Pradesh has introduced a new programme in response to widespread criticism from the opposition over unemployment.

The Yogi Adityanath-led government would provide vocational training to 7.5 lakh people this year in an effort to attract youngsters before the general elections of 2024. The educated youths will get a monthly stipend of ₹ 8000–9000 throughout the 12-month training period. Further, the Central government would provide ₹ 3,825 crores, while the State government would expend ₹ 2,460 crores on the programme.

Benefiting Graduate Students

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath announced the initiative to commemorate UP Diwas on Tuesday, saying it will assist students who have finished their degree in science, arts, and commerce. He stated that the state government had previously launched the CM Apprentice Scheme, which benefited youngsters with a diploma or degree in vocational or technical training. It is now being extended to individuals who have graduated.

According to the state government's official spokesperson, 7.5 lakh youths would receive one year of skill training in the public or private sector. The CM Apprentice Scheme would apply to this. As per the plan, 10,000 pupils would be chosen from each of the state's 75 districts. The programme is viewed as a significant gift for the youngster before the Lok Sabha elections in 2024.

Implementation Of The Programme

According to the higher education department's proposal, 7.5 lakh young people would receive training that would enable employers to hire them. According to authorities, young people must submit their applications online through the CM Apprentice Scheme website. Graduates would be paid ₹ 9000 per month instead of the diploma holder's ₹ 8000, reported The Free Press Journal.

It should be noted that the state government already has a comparable programme for young people who have finished their training at industrial training institutes (it is). Since its inception in 2016, this programme has assisted 1.75 lakh Industrial Training Institute (ITI) graduates. Students with ITI credentials are awarded ₹ 4000 per month under this programme.

