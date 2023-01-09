Warmth In Spine-Chilling Winters! UP Govt Distributes Blankets Among 2.86 Lakh Across 75 Districts

The Chief Minister (CM) of Uttar Pradesh (UP), Yogi Adityanath, has issued directives for officials to ensure an adequate supply of blankets and bonfires to the underprivileged in the spine-chilling cold wave sweeping across the state. An official statement released by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO) directs the bureaucrats to vigorously observe the arrangement of night shelters in order to safeguard the impoverished from the bloodcurdling winters.

The Yogi Adityanath led-UP government has purchased 4,96,883 blankets for distribution across the state in all 75 districts, of which over 2,86,740 blankets have already been provided to the underprivileged.

No Needy Shall Remain Deprived

Following the directives issued by CM Adityanath, the administrators themselves have been carrying out the distribution of the quilts, ensuring no needy remains deprived. Further, in all 75 districts of the state, the blankets are being delivered at a fast pace, with officials of each district diligently engaged in their distribution and monitoring.

The quilts have reached over two lakh people from the administration. The highest number of quilts, i.e., 16,379 were delivered till the first week of January in Hardoi, 9,894 in Prayagraj, 8,715 in Rae Bareli and 7,560 have been distributed in Sitapur to guard the public against the cold.

Ground Reality Of Night Shelters

According to an NDTV report, CM Adityanath visited Gorakhpur in December to inspect the ground reality of night shelters. In accordance with the CM's orders, District Magistrates and other officials are conducting unplanned inspections of the night shelters to ensure that no one sleeps on the streets in inclement weather conditions and every deprived avail of the facility.

The distribution of relief materials, such as blankets, is being done constantly through public representatives like local Members of Parliament, Members of the Legislative Assembly, and civic body chairpersons. Further, attention is being paid to maintaining cleanliness and sanitation at all the night shelters per the chief minister's directive.

According to a BBC report, several parts of north India are experiencing a fierce, prolonged cold wave that has affected everyday life, prompting it out of gear. The cover of dense fog has led to delay of over a hundred flights and dozens of trains, leading to chaos at airports and railway stations. Further, Delhi recorded a minimum temperature of 1.9 degrees celsius on Sunday, following which the national capital authorities asked schools to extend winter holidays and cancelled classes.

