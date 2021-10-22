All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
Caste discrimination
UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 25% Hike In Nutritious Diet Allowance For Policemen

Image Credits: ANI 

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 25% Hike In Nutritious Diet Allowance For Policemen

Akanksha Saxena

Writer: Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

Uttar Pradesh,  22 Oct 2021 1:48 PM GMT

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Akanksha Saxena

Digital Journalist

I am a budding journalist who loves to write stories that have the ability to connect with people.

See article by Akanksha Saxena

The announcement was made by the Chief Minister when he addressed the gathering at the Police Commemoration Day where he paid respects to the personnel who lost their lives while being on duty.

  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo

Uttar Pradesh's Chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, made an announcement recently about a 25% in nutritional diet allowance for the state's policemen. This was done on Police Commemoration Day held on Thursday, October 21, where he paid his respects to the ones who laid their lives while being on duty. Along with this, he further encouraged the police personnel to carry out their work with utmost honesty and devotion.

Hike In Nutritional Diet Allowance

One of the important announcements he made was about a 25% hike in the diet allowances for the policemen. According to NDTV, the personnel up to inspectors rank are being paid diet allowance between ₹1200 to ₹1600. This completely depends on the rank, from a constable, grade IV employees to inspectors in the state. Along with this, he praised the dedication shown by the personnel over the years, who are working under zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

He said, "As a result, 151 criminals were killed in encounters and 3473 were injured between March 20, 2017 and October 10, 2021. In this action, 13 police personnel displayed valour and attained martyrdom and 1198 police personnel were injured."

Providing Mobile Phones And SIM Cards

The nutritional diet allowance was not the only issue that was addressed. The CM asked the police department to provide the personnel with mobile phones and SIM cards. An annual grant of ₹2000 is also given to them so that they could meet the costs of getting their phones recharged when they are engaged on the field on duty.

Along with this, ₹37 lakh will be given to the families of the policemen who lost their lives while being on COVID-19 duty. Adding to this, Yogi Adityanath also stated that around 23,075 police personnel have been promoted to several non-gazetted posts. A proposal has been sent to the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to employ 829 sub-inspectors and 26,744 constables.

Also Read: India's Mega Projects! Noida To Soon Have Country's Largest Airport?


Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Akanksha Saxena
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Akanksha Saxena
Uttar Pradesh 
Yogi Adityanath 
uttar pradesh police 
Daily Diet Allowance 

Must Reads

Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About Us About Fact Checking Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact
Events Testimonials Grievance Redressal Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Corrections Policy
Sponsored Content Policy Non Partisanship Refund Policy Absolute Editorial Independence Content Submission Terms
Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X