UP CM Yogi Adityanath Announces 25% Hike In Nutritious Diet Allowance For Policemen

Uttar Pradesh's Chief minister, Yogi Adityanath, made an announcement recently about a 25% in nutritional diet allowance for the state's policemen. This was done on Police Commemoration Day held on Thursday, October 21, where he paid his respects to the ones who laid their lives while being on duty. Along with this, he further encouraged the police personnel to carry out their work with utmost honesty and devotion.

Hike In Nutritional Diet Allowance

One of the important announcements he made was about a 25% hike in the diet allowances for the policemen. According to NDTV, the personnel up to inspectors rank are being paid diet allowance between ₹1200 to ₹1600. This completely depends on the rank, from a constable, grade IV employees to inspectors in the state. Along with this, he praised the dedication shown by the personnel over the years, who are working under zero-tolerance policy towards crime.

He said, "As a result, 151 criminals were killed in encounters and 3473 were injured between March 20, 2017 and October 10, 2021. In this action, 13 police personnel displayed valour and attained martyrdom and 1198 police personnel were injured."

Providing Mobile Phones And SIM Cards

The nutritional diet allowance was not the only issue that was addressed. The CM asked the police department to provide the personnel with mobile phones and SIM cards. An annual grant of ₹2000 is also given to them so that they could meet the costs of getting their phones recharged when they are engaged on the field on duty.

Along with this, ₹37 lakh will be given to the families of the policemen who lost their lives while being on COVID-19 duty. Adding to this, Yogi Adityanath also stated that around 23,075 police personnel have been promoted to several non-gazetted posts. A proposal has been sent to the Police Recruitment and Promotion Board to employ 829 sub-inspectors and 26,744 constables.

