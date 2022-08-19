All section
UP: Consumers Can No Longer Buy More Than 1 Unit of Codeine-Based Cough Syrups- Heres Why

Image Credit: Pixabay and Facebook (Representational)

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

UP: Consumers Can No Longer Buy More Than 1 Unit of Codeine-Based Cough Syrups- Here's Why

Simran Jeet

Writer: Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Simran Jeet

Remote Intern

She is a a dedicated and an optimistic person who believes in learning from experience.

See article by Simran Jeet

Uttar Pradesh,  19 Aug 2022 3:47 AM GMT

Editor : Snehadri Sarkar 

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Snehadri Sarkar

Digital Editor

While he is a massive sports fanatic, his interest also lies in mainstream news and nitpicking trending and less talked about everyday issues.

See article by Snehadri Sarkar

The decision comes after the Union government decided to check the misuse of narcotics-based substances in the country, often used as intoxicants. According to the order, those who flout the decision will face strict action.

Uttar Pradesh government has ordered that consumers in the state will no longer be able to buy more than one unit of codeine-based cough syrup since it is powerfully addictive, following the food and drug department order.

As per the order, company depots and C&F agents can store any packing of codeine-based cough syrup but sell only 500 units of the same. Wholesalers can store 1,000 units of syrup but sell not more than 100 units of the formulation, and retailers can keep not more than 100 units of the same and sell only one to a single customer.

Codeine - A Powerful Addictive

A.K. Jain, the drug controller of Uttar Pradesh, said that all kinds of cough syrups contain codeine, a medical derivative and a pro-drug of opium used to treat pain, coughing and diarrhoea. Codeine has mild pain-relieving properties but is a powerful drug to which one can get addicted. Jain cited provisions under rules 51 and 52 of the Uttar Pradesh Drug Rules.

He said that the number of units a company can buy and sell is restricted to restrict its misuse. The exact order also regulates the sale of high-intensity painkillers based on compounds like tramadol, pentazocine and buprenorphine, and antidepressants like alprazolam clonazepam, nitrazepam, and diazepam in all strengths and combinations.

As per the order, tramadol-based painkillers will be provided only on a medical prescription, though they can buy 20 tablets/capsules/ampoules of alprazolam and clonazepam. Ten units of nitrazepam and pentazocine are allowed. Also, not more than ten tablets of buprenorphine-based pain killers can be bought by individuals reports News18.

Order To Check Drug Abuse/Misuse

The order, however, allows having more than the prescribed stock if there is a valid reason for it. But such traders have to produce purchase-sale documents for the past two years and obtain orders before stocking more than the prescribed limits. Along with pain killers, restriction has also been imposed on antidepressants since they belong to India's Schedule-H of Drugs manual.

Hence they cannot be bought over the counter, meaning a prescription is mandatory. The decision comes after the Union government decides to check the misuse of narcotics-based medicines in the country. According to the association of international doctors, this restriction would check medicine misuse of counterfeit drugs, thus strengthening vigilance from manufacturing to sale.

Also Read: Deadly Air! 106 Deaths Per Lakh Population In Delhi Caused Due To PM2.5 Pollution, Claims Study

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Simran Jeet
,
Editor : Snehadri Sarkar
,
Creatives : Snehadri Sarkar
Select A Tag 
Pyschotropic substances 
codiene 
drug 

