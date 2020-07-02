Uttar Pradesh: CM Launches 12 Piped Water Projects To Supply Water To Every Household In Bundelkhand

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday, June 30, launched 12 piped drinking water supply project to supply water to every household in the Bundelkhand region in next two years.



On Tuesday, CM Yogi and Union Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat performed 'bhumi poojan' (ground-breaking ceremony) in Jhansi for the Rs 2,185 crore project. Shekhawat said that under the Har Ghar Nal ka Jal Yojna (piped water in every household), while Prime Minister Narendra Modi has pledged to cover all houses by 2024, Adityanath has sought to achieve the target by 2022.

"On the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the chief minister had asked officials to ensure every house gets piped water facility, especially in regions where groundwater is contaminated with fluoride and arsenic," a government spokesman was quoted by The New Indian Express.

The Minister said that the project will provide 55 litres of water each to around 15 lakh people in 770 villages across Jhansi, Mahoba and Lalitpur districts of Bundelkhand.

The Bundelkhand region is prone to droughts and availability of drinking water is a major issue there. While there are five rivers, over the years, most of them have seen a depletion in water.

Speaking of important projects in the region, the CM further said that the proposed Bundelkhand Expressway, which will connect the region to with the National Capital Region, will be "vikas ki lifeline"(lifeline of progress) and will boost development and attract jobs. The foundation stone of the expressway was laid by PM Modi in February this year. The CM added that 40 per cent of earth work has already been completed.