Caste discrimination
Significant! UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution On Multilingualism, Mentions Hindi Language

Picture Credit: Wikimedia, Wikimedia

Good Governance
Significant! UN General Assembly Adopts Resolution On Multilingualism, Mentions Hindi Language

Others/World,  12 Jun 2022 11:30 AM GMT

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) has adopted a resolution on multilingualism which mentions the Hindi language. With Hindi, the UNGA will use Bangla, Urdu, Portuguese, Kiswahili, and Persian as unofficial languages.

The United Nations General Assembly (UNGA), on Friday, June 10, adopted an India-sponsored resolution on multilingualism which mentions the Hindi language. For the first time in history, the internal communication and dissemination of messages in the assembly will also take place in the Hindi language.

Multilingualism becomes vital to spreading the idea and values of an organisation to the world, which consists of a population with diversified languages. According to United Nations (UN), the assembly recognises multilingualism as a core value for its organisation.

Andorra presented the resolution, and over 80 countries co-sponsored the resolution, including India. The resolution adopted in the presence of 193-member of UNGA underlines the UN's responsibility toward integrating multilingualism.

Bangla And Urdu Also Adopted

With Hindi, the general assembly will use Bangla, Urdu, Portuguese, Kiswahili, and Persian as unofficial languages. The UNGA currently has six official languages- English, Chinese, Arabic, Spanish and Russian.

India's Permanent Representative to the United Nations, Ambassador TS Tirumurti said, "This year, for the first time, the resolution has a mention of Hindi language...The resolution also mentions Bangla and Urdu for the first time. We welcome these additions," reported NDTV.

The general assembly mentioned that the non-official languages would be used appropriately wherever necessary to target the local groups globally. The resolution adopted by the general assembly signifies the importance of multilingualism for the collaborative development of all countries.

Since 2018, India has consistently collaborated with the UN Department of Global Communication by providing aid in terms of extra-budgetary contribution.

'Hindi @ UN' Initiative

Amid these bilateral ties, the 'Hindi @ UN' initiative was launched in 2018 to bring awareness about global challenges among the population who speaks Hindi. Multilingualism is a crucial tool for unified communication and stands effective for multilateral diplomacy.

