All section
Close
Explore Categories
Adivasi RightsCaste DiscriminationEducationEnvironmentFact Check
GenderGood GovernanceHealthcareHuman RightsHuman-interest
InclusivityLGBTQ+Mental HealthMy StoryNortheast India
Protest and InjusticeResponsible BusinessRural IndiaSportsSustainability
TrendingUpliftingAgrarian DistressAgricultureCrime
DefenceEconomicsFinanceForeign AffairsHistory
InterviewInvestigationLawNational SecurityPolitics
Public PolicyScienceTechnologyWelfare SchemesSmall Medium Business
Explore Tags
HeroCaste discrimination
This Tamil Nadu Collector Is Building Accessible Toilets For Disabled People In Their Homes

Image Credits: Twitter/MeghanathJ

Good Governance
The Logical Indian Crew

This Tamil Nadu Collector Is Building Accessible Toilets For Disabled People In Their Homes

Palak Agrawal

Writer: Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Tamil Nadu,  25 Aug 2021 8:51 AM GMT  | Updated 2021-08-25T14:45:17+05:30check update history

Editor : Ankita Singh | 

Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Digital Editor

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

See article by Ankita Singh

Creatives : Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Palak Agrawal

Digital Editor

Palak a journalism graduate believes in simplifying the complicated and writing about the extraordinary lives of ordinary people. She calls herself a " hodophile" or in layman words- a person who loves to travel.

See article by Palak Agrawal

Collector J Meghanatha Reddy has been leading the 'Udhyam' initiative to ensure persons with disabilities are provided with basic facilities in their homes in the Virudhunagar district.

  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print

About 2.2 per cent of the total population in India are suffering from one or the other kind of disability, with a majority of them residing in rural areas, according to a 2018 survey.

While achieving the goals in terms of taking adequate measures to build disabled-friendly infrastructure is debatable on a national level, a district in the southern state of Tamil Nadu is leading the way with identifying the concerns of such individuals, devising solutions, and testing them through a pilot project.

Virudhunagar district has launched an initiative to equip the houses of disabled persons with accessible toilets. Collector J Meghanatha Reddy has been leading the 'Udhyam' initiative to ensure persons with disabilities are provided with basic facilities in their homes.

Backstory Of Building Disabled-Friendly Toilets

A meeting was conducted at the collectorate on July 6. The deputy collector (training) met Pandiselvi, a person with a physical disability, who shared her ordeal of not having an accessible toilet. She had to crawl into the washroom at her house to use it.

This prompted the authorities to begin the change at home—by building disabled-friendly toilets at the houses of such individuals. As per reports, in less than two months, at least five toilets have been set up and another five are in progress.

"The toilets have a ramp, a western commode, a hand faucet, and railings so that the person need not seek anyone's help at all. Further, the toilets are large enough to accommodate a wheelchair's movements," Thilagavathi, DRDA Project Director told The New Indian Express.

Collector Reddy said that the scheme aims to cover over 100 people in the coming days. He shared that a sustainable and cost-effective toilet was built with an investment of around ₹ 30,000 to ₹ 35,000. Hence, they are planning to pool resources from corporates and other government programs.

Solving Challenges Of Community

Officials involved in the project were made aware of the problems faced by persons with disabilities which included seeking support from a family member to use a toilet.

"There are instances of them being sexually abused even by their family members. When they go outside to use community toilets or open spaces, they face ridicule and threats," said one of the officials.

Also Read: Former Child Worker Now Works Towards Preventing Thousands Of Women, Kids From Trafficking

Contributors Suggest Correction
Writer : Palak Agrawal
,
Editor : Ankita Singh
,
Creatives : Palak Agrawal
Tamil Nadu 
J Meghanatha Reddy 
Udhyam Initiative 
Virudhnagar 
Inclusivity 
Disabled 
PwD 
Toilets 
Similar Posts

We are an independent and public-spirited digital media platform for Indian millennials. We report news and issues that matter as well as give you the opportunity to take action.

About About Us Values Ownership & Funding Team Impact Testimonials
Policies Ethics Policy Fact-Checking Policy Correction Policy Sponsored Content Policy
Contact Us Contact Us Pitch A story
Facebook Facebook
twitter twitter
instagram instagram
youtube youtube
linkdein linkdein
telegram telegram
© 2021 The Logical Indian. All rights reserved.
Powered By Hocalwire
Designed by 3 Minds Digital
Terms | Privacy
X
X