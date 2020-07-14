In A First, Tripura To Induct Women In State Paramilitary Force

In a first, the Tripura government is all set to induct women in the Tripura State Rifles (TSR), the state's own paramilitary force. The move comes two years after the government announced 10 per cent reservation for women in their police force at all levels.

On July 7, the Cabinet had approved 1,488 posts for the paramilitary force, against which 35,642 candidates have applied. Of the total, 4,752 are women, Tripura Law Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters.

"We will recruit 75% from the domicile candidates of our state and rest 25% from outside the state for these posts. We have received 4,310 applications from women candidates from our state and another 442 from outside the state," the minister said.

While the minimum educational qualification required for the general category is Class 10, for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste candidates, Class 8 is the minimum educational qualification. Meanwhile, the general category candidates should be within 18-23 years of age and for Scheduled Tribe and Scheduled Caste candidates, the age bar has been extended till 28 years.

After the candidates qualify for a 30-mark physical test, they will sit for a written examination of 60 marks, followed by an interview of 10 marks.

Along with Bengali, Hindi and English, the state government has also approved Kokborok, the language of most of Tripura's 19 tribal communities, as a medium in the examination. The CBSE will conduct the written examination.