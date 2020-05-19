Good Governance

Tripura To Start 'Super 30' Scheme, To Sponsor 30 Students For NEET, JEE Coaching

The scheme would fund top 30 students based on their science grades in the matriculation examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE).

The Logical Indian Crew
19 May 2020
Writer : Reethu Ravi | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh
Tripura To Start
Image Credits: The Indian Express, One India

In a bid to aid students aspiring to crack medical or engineering entrance examinations, the Tripura government has declared to start 'Super 30' scheme from the current academic year. The selected students can undergo coaching in the centre of their choice to crack the Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) and National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test (NEET).

The scheme would fund top 30 students based on their science grades in the matriculation examination conducted by the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE). In addition, to avail the benefits, the annual family income of these students should be less than 8 lakh.

"We have asked Tripura Board of Secondary Education to prepare a list of the students based on their science marks. We will sponsor these selected students to study in renowned coaching institutes of their choice at any place in India," Education Minister Ratan Lal Nath told reporters at Civil Secretariat late on Saturday, May 16.

The list will be sourced from separate draft lists of 20 SC candidates, 30 ST candidates and 50 general candidates prepared by the board.

Furthermore, the officials will monitor review the students' performance on a quarterly basis.

"Our education officials would visit the coaching centres twice a year and quarterly review the students' performances," Nath added.

The scheme is estimated to have a financial involvement of 72 lakhs per annum with 2.40 lakhs for each candidate. In the subsequent year, the scheme is estimated to incur 1.44 crore.

Last year, a total of 27,155 candidates including 13,906 male and 13,249 female students appeared in Higher Secondary examinations of Tripura state board last year. Of this, 3690 students appeared in the science stream. Of the total students, 80.51 per cent students passed the exams while students in the science stream recorded 88.85 per cent.

