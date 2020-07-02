Tripura Relaxes Upper Age Limit For Govt Jobs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

Reethu Ravi
In a bid to ease the recruitment process for government jobs that have been stalled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tripura government has relaxed upper age limit of candidates for all categories of jobs by one year.
"Happy to share that our government has decided to give one-year relaxation in the upper age limit for all categories of candidates for direct recruitment of various posts to be advertised by various departments, TPSC (Tripura Public Service Commissions), PSUs (Public Service Undertakings) and state govt organisations," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on Facebook.
"The decision has been taken following the Covid-19 pandemic. The relaxation will take place as a one-time measure. A memorandum will soon be issued in this regard," he added.
"Tripura is the only one to have decided to give one-time relaxation in the upper age limit for the candidates appearing for the direct recruitment process. It will remain in force till December 31 since the date of issue of the notification," State law minister Ratan Lal Nath was quoted by Hindustan Times.
Recently, Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP), the student wing of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party(BJP), had demanded that the CM relax the upper age limit for those appearing for government jobs.
At present, the state's upper age limit for candidates appearing for government jobs is 40 years. The relaxation would help candidates who applied in ongoing recruitment processes stalled due to the pandemic.
