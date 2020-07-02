Tripura Relaxes Upper Age Limit For Govt Jobs Amid COVID-19 Pandemic

In a bid to ease the recruitment process for government jobs that have been stalled amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Tripura government has relaxed upper age limit of candidates for all categories of jobs by one year.



"Happy to share that our government has decided to give one-year relaxation in the upper age limit for all categories of candidates for direct recruitment of various posts to be advertised by various departments, TPSC (Tripura Public Service Commissions), PSUs (Public Service Undertakings) and state govt organisations," Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb wrote on Facebook. "The decision has been taken following the Covid-19 pandemic. The relaxation will take place as a one-time measure. A memorandum will soon be issued in this regard," he added.