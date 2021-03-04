Tripura: New Science Centre Inaugurated In Udaipur

Tripura Governor Ramesh Bais inaugurated the Udaipur Science Centre, at Udaipur, Tripura, on Sunday.

The Centre has been developed at the cost of ₹6 crores, funded jointly by the Ministry of Culture, Government of India, and Department of Science, Technology and Environment, Tripura Government. With this, the National Council of Science Museums (NCSM) has now set-up science centres in all the north-eastern states.

The Minister of State for Culture and Tourism Prahlad Singh Patel was the Chief Guest on the occasion while Tripura Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma, and Minister for Agriculture, Transport, and Tourism of Tripura, Pranajit Singha Roy, were the Guests of Honour.



The Governor briefed the audience on the importance of National Science Day. He highlighted in his address that Science Centres play a vital role in developing a scientific temper in society and inculcating a culture of innovation amid the masses, especially among students. He also appreciated the role of NCSM and the Ministry of Culture for working to spread scientific awareness, reported NDTV.