Stress-Free Exams! MP School Education Department Launches Toll-Free Helpline Number For Students

Good Governance
Anwesha Singh

Madhya Pradesh,  20 Jan 2022 9:07 AM GMT

The exam is a word causing stress and anxiety in thousands of students; to relieve it, the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has launched a toll-free helpline number for its students to manage their mental health more efficiently.

In a bid to provide relief to students appearing for high-school and higher-secondary exams, the School Education Department of Madhya Pradesh has launched a toll-free helpline number. The toll-free helpline number is 18002330175. The helpline number is released, keeping in view the stress students go through during the exams. Students can dial this toll-free number and get advice on exams, career, covid protocols apart from receiving counselling on managing their mental health during the exam season.

What Does The Press Release Say?

The School Education Department, MP, released a press release on January 19, 2022, giving the details about launching a toll-free helpline number.

It stated that the helpline number would provide counselling to board exam students who feel stressed and anxious before or during the exams. Also, students who suffer from mental stress before the announcement of exam results or after the exam results can get psychological counselling from experts.

The helpline number will be operational from January 01, 2022, from 8:00 am to 8:00 pm, even on holidays.

What Else Information Will Be Provided?

As per the press release, the helpline number will also inform students about the exam guidelines, managing mental stress during the exams, counselling on important concepts by subject experts, and guidance on covid-19 health and dietary habits during exams career-related advice to students.

Mental Health Is Important

Mental health is vital not only before or during the exams but also holds importance throughout the year. Keeping this in mind, the Ministry Of Education in 2020 had launched Manodarpan as part of Atma Nirbhar Bharat Abhiyan. The initiative was launched to provide psychosocial support for the mental health and well-being of students during the COVID-19 outbreak and beyond.

The initiative had various tips not only for students but also for teachers and families. Quality family time, interactive online, providing support and attention, promoting resilience, active listening were some of the tips for students, teachers and families.

The national toll-free helpline number under this initiative is 8448440632 to address students' mental health and psychosocial issues.

Another initiative has been Pariksha Pe Charcha since 2018, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, to create a stress-free atmosphere for youngsters. PM Modi interacts with students ahead of board exams and addresses their doubts on exam stress and related issues.

Also Read: 'Stop Mental Torture': IIT Madras PhD Scholar Protests Against Harassment At Ministry Of Education, Demands Strict Action

