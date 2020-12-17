Tamil Nadu Govt To Spend Rs 44 Crore To Provide Free Sanitary Napkins To Women

The Edappadi Palaniswami-led Tamil Nadu government is all set to provide free sanitary napkins to the girls studying in government schools and to the women inpatients at state-run medical institutions.

The government would spend ₹44.15 crore to facilitate the availability of free sanitary pads. Reports have highlighted that the Health and Family Welfare Department of the state has issued a government order in this regards which has directed the authorities to implement Menstrual Hygiene Programme in Tamil Nadu for the adolescent girls and women patients.

"The napkins will be directly delivered to government schools and an acknowledgement obtained by urban health nurse," officials told The New Indian Express.

The urban health nurses along with the Anganwadi workers would visit the areas and distribute health kits to girls who are not part of government schools. Additionally, health nurses will also distribute the kits to postnatal mothers during home visits.

Health Secretary J Radhakrishnan said the dignity kits contain hygiene and sanitary items apart from other items to cater to the local needs of women and girls of reproductive age in particular communities.

"This scheme is already under implementation in the rural areas and is now extended to the needy in the urban areas. This would ensure in providing generic hygiene to the people in urban areas as well," said Radhakrishnan.

It is important for the state governments to take steps to ensure basic health and hygiene amongst the community members, especially during coronavirus pandemic. Women belonging to the underprivileged groups have been facing challenges to provide for the basic necessities and such measures would aid in living a healthy life and initiating conversation around menstruation.

