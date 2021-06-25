Telangana is all set to reach the milestone of administering Covid-19 vaccines to one crore people in the next one or two days, state's health minister Health Director Srinivas Rao said while talking to media persons yesterday.

Dr Rao said the government plans to vaccinate about 2.2 crore people in Telangana while 97 lakhs of people have already been given vaccine shots in the state, News18 reported.

"We would get 21 lakh doses soon and continue the inoculation drive," he said.

97 Lakh Shots Given

Out of the 97 lakh shots given, 83 lakh have already got the first dose and nearly 16 lakh individuals have been administered both the shots of vaccine against the COVID-19 pandemic. Moreover, 29,44,520 have received the first dose while 14,144 have been vaccinated so far in the 18-44 years of age group.



Dr Rao also clarified that the Delta variant is not yet reported in the state and the people need not panic. He said the state is taking all possible measures to deal with the situations like the third wave in future.



Rao added that the COVID-19 vaccine would be given to teachers on priority and they can get jabbed by showing their identity proofs.

Senior Citizens Got Most Vaccines

The majority of individuals who were administered shots in government Covid vaccine centres were either senior citizens, individuals above 45 years with co-morbid conditions and high exposure group people like healthcare officials, sanitation workers, cab and rickshaw drivers, food delivery staff labour employed at vegetable and kirana shops, Rythu Bazaar and meat markets, News18 reported.



Telangana on Thursday recorded 1,088 fresh COVID-19 infections while nine fatalities were recorded in the state, taking the total number of deaths to 3,607 and the total number of positive cases to 6,17,776. Presently, the state has 16,030 active positive cases.

Also Read: In Rajasthan, People To Get COVID Vaccine At MNREGA Sites