Telangana Becomes First State To Establish Map Room Which Will Help Improve Scheme Implementation

Image Credit- Unsplash (Representational), Twitter/ CDMA

Good Governance
Telangana,  30 April 2022 12:59 PM GMT

The service would improve the geographical viewpoint of urban administrators in the execution of various projects and help Telangana get sterling national recognition.

Telangana is the first-ever state in the nation to establish the map room and the second overall following the White House's establishment of the first Map Room. A large globe map, a political map of India, Telangana (33 districts), Hyderabad, and other maps may be found in the freshly constructed map room at the commissioner and director of municipal administration's (CDMA) Knowledge Centre.

Watch out for the vast map collection in the 'map room' on the base level of the CDMA office at Masab Tank during your subsequent trip. It looks a lot like the Map Room at the United States White House.

Implementation Of Citizen-Centric Issues At Various Level

Major Shiva Kiran, a retired army officer and the designer of the map room, said, "Telangana bureaucrats, who are decision-makers and who want to float their plans for implementing various citizen-centric issues either at the district level or state level, can visit this map room. They can even interact with urban managers, who are working at ground level (rural areas) and share their plans before implementing them," quoted the Times of India.

Major Kiran, the Hyderabad-based Geo Map Society's president, stated that this service would improve the geographical viewpoint of urban administrators in the execution of various projects and help Telangana get sterling national recognition.

CDMA's Role

According to N Satyanarayana, commissioner and director of municipal administration, the CDMA is the overseeing and regulating authority in the execution of numerous developmental initiatives.

The Centre's initiatives include 'Smart Cities,' solid waste management, waste energy plants, liquid waste management, and other initiatives. The state government's initiatives also include Haritha Haram, modern cemeteries, developing parks, and unified vegan and non-veg markets in urban local bodies.

Satyanarayana stated that the maps on display in the map room will greatly assist urban administrators in providing excellent services to people.

This is to guarantee excellent governance and successful implementation of all projects. It will also help ULBs improve their financial sustainability by enhancing their own resources, such as property taxes, water taxes, advertisement taxes, and energy conservation.

Also Read: How Zelensky Leads: Ukraine President Is TIME Magazine's Powerful New Cover Star

