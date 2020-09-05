Telangana: Govt To Promote Cycling To Reduce Pollution; 3 Major Cities To Become Cycle-Friendly

In a bid to reduce pollution and protect the environment, the Telangana government is all set to promote cycling as a transport option in the major cities in the state.

The move comes as part of the Centre's 'India Cycle4Change Challenge' (C4C Challenge) initiative under the smart cities mission by Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA).

Three cities of Telangana - Hyderabad, Warangal and Karimnagar - are among the 95 cycle-friendly cities across India that have registered for the Challenge.

For implementing the C4C Challenge in Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) jurisdiction, the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) and Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) are providing the needed technical advice and guidance.

HUMTA and GHMC have chosen Hyderabad's Khairatabad region, which falls under the Central Zone, to implement the challenge. The concerned authorities are in talks with the Hyderabad Traffic Police to chalk out plans for cycle tracks in the proposed area.

In Khairatabad, 23 Km has been identified covering 7 cycle tracks. Initially, 10 Km will be considered for implementation, and the remaining tracks will be decided based on the feedback.

To facilitate first and last-mile connectivity, available spaces at HMRL stations, TSRTC terminals /depots, MMTS stations will be used for locating Public Bicycle Sharing (PBS) Docks. All the necessary signages, road markings, temporary barricading and plug play bollards will also be provided for implementing the cycle tracks.

Experts have said that in the post COVID-19 scenario, cycling makes a viable choice for short trips, which led to the idea of cycle lanes in Telangana's thee major cities.

Furthermore, it is also proposed to implement cycle lanes in a phased manner for 450 km covering Cyberabad / HI-TEC City, Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar, Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Financial district, Hyderabad Knowledge centre and Kokapet area.

The Centre's C4C Challenge initiative will be implemented in 2 stages. In the first stage, cycle tracks will be planned on a pilot project basis.