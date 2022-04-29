All section
Telangana Signs MoU With Google To Extend Benefits Of Digital Economy To Youth, Women

Image Credit- Twitter/ MinisterKTR

Telangana,  29 April 2022 10:04 AM GMT

The MoU was exchanged in the presence of Telangana IT minister KT Rama Rao and was signed by the country head and vice president of Google India, Sanjay Gupta, and the state's IT secretary, Jayesh Ranjan.

Speaking on occasion, Rao said that Telangana and Google have relished a long and fruitful relationship of mutual benefits with each other. He added Google is deepening its roots in Hyderabad with the current expansion plans.

He said, "Google has been working with the Telangana government since 2017, using its solutions to support our vision of a 'Digital Telangana' and furthering our mutual aim of making every citizen digitally empowered," quoted Hindustan Times.

Benefits Under The MoU

As part of the partnership, Google will collaborate with the Telangana government through its different arms to provide Google Career Certificate Scholarships for the state's youth to ensure they are "job-ready" for the growing demand for digital talent. The scholarships are routed through the Telangana Academy for Skills and Knowledge. Training would be concentrated on high-demand domains such as UX Design, Data Analytics, Project Management, IT Support, and IT Automation.

Google will roll out a 'WomanWill' programme to support women entrepreneurs and nano, micro and small women-led businesses through digital, business and financial skills training.

Similarly, under the MoU, Google will strengthen the state's education modernisation efforts through needs assessment, impact demonstrations, and student and educator training using e-Learning technologies for improved learning outcomes.

As part of the joint efforts, the global tech giant will also support the state government's efforts to enhance public transportation and the use of digital technologies in agriculture.

Three Million Square Feet Building

Rao also unveiled the design of its ground-up development at the 7.3-acre site it acquired in Gachibowli in 2019. The 3.3 million sq ft building will offer a highly-skilled tech workforce a healthy, collaborative workplace upon commissioning.

The building prioritises sustainability and energy efficiency throughout its design and is expected to stand as a landmark for Hyderabad for decades to come.

