Good Governance

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Resolve Differences Resume RTC Bus Services After 7 Months

After a gap of more than seven months, both the State Road Transport Corporations started bus services as both the Telugu states signed an agreement resolving their differences.

The Logical Indian Crew
Andhra Pradesh   |   4 Nov 2020 1:39 PM GMT
Writer : Ankita Singh | Editor : Shubhendu Deshmukh | Creatives : Abhishek M
Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Resolve Differences Resume RTC Bus Services After 7 Months

Image Credits: Wikimedia

After a gap of more than seven months, the State Road Transport Corporation started bus services between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as both the Telugu states resolved their differences and signed an agreement. This has come as a huge relief to all those willing to use bus services between both the states.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director Sunil Sharma and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) MD Krishna Babu signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Telangana's Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

"Under the MoU, TSRTC buses will operate on 1,61,258-km routes in Andhra Pradesh while APSRTC buses will cover 1,60,999 km in Telangana." reported The NewsMinute

During the lockdown, both the states realised that they have no formal agreement on bus operations.

The interstate services have been suspended since March 25 when the lockdown was imposed. Though the two corporations resumed bus services within their respective states in May, the interstate services could not be restored due to the prevailing differences.

With the signing of MoU, the total number of APSRTC's bus services in Telangana will come down to 638 per day from 1,009 before lockdown. TSRTC, which earlier used to operate 750 services per day, will now run 820 services.

APSRTC operates the majority of its bus services to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, Kurnool and other destinations.

Also Read: US And UK Generate More Plastic Trash Than Any Other Nation: Study

Suggest a correction

    Help Us Correct

    To err is human, to help correct is humane
    Identified a factual or typographical error in this story? Kindly use this form to alert our editors
  • *
  • *
  • *
    • Send
    Form Submitted Successfully
    Error in submitting form. Try again later

Contributors

WriterEditorCreatives
Ankita Singh

Ankita Singh

Trainee Digital Journalist

A literature lover who likes delving deeper into a wide range of societal issues and expresses her opinions about the same. Keeps looking for best-read recommendations while enjoying her coffee and tea.

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Shubhendu Deshmukh

Digital Editor

Shubhendu, the quint essential news junky, the man who loves science and politics in equal measure and offers the complete contrast to it by being a fan of urdu poetry as well.

Abhishek M

Abhishek M

Creative Producer

" An engineer by profession, Abhishek is the creative producer of the team, graphic designing is his passion and travelling his get away. In more ways than one, he makes the content visually appealing."

Next Story

Related Stories

Latest On The Logical Indian