Telangana, Andhra Pradesh Resolve Differences Resume RTC Bus Services After 7 Months

After a gap of more than seven months, the State Road Transport Corporation started bus services between Telangana and Andhra Pradesh as both the Telugu states resolved their differences and signed an agreement. This has come as a huge relief to all those willing to use bus services between both the states.

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) Managing Director Sunil Sharma and Andhra Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (APSRTC) MD Krishna Babu signed the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) in the presence of Telangana's Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar.

"Under the MoU, TSRTC buses will operate on 1,61,258-km routes in Andhra Pradesh while APSRTC buses will cover 1,60,999 km in Telangana." reported The NewsMinute



During the lockdown, both the states realised that they have no formal agreement on bus operations.



The interstate services have been suspended since March 25 when the lockdown was imposed. Though the two corporations resumed bus services within their respective states in May, the interstate services could not be restored due to the prevailing differences.



With the signing of MoU, the total number of APSRTC's bus services in Telangana will come down to 638 per day from 1,009 before lockdown. TSRTC, which earlier used to operate 750 services per day, will now run 820 services.



APSRTC operates the majority of its bus services to Hyderabad from Vijayawada, Guntur, Visakhapatnam, Rajahmundry, Anantapur, Kurnool and other destinations.



